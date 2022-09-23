Juliana Mittelbach, a 40-year-old hospital nurse from the city of Curitiba, Brazil, had long considered a career in politics until the COVID-19 crisis forced a decision. She had noticed it was “mostly Black people” who died. “They were the ones who came to the hospital in the worst condition or when it was already too late,” she told openDemocracy.

Mittelbach came to the harsh realisation that Brazil’s right-wing policies had severely affected her community. “It was a call to action that pushed me to launch my candidacy,” she says.

She is running for the legislative assembly of the southern Brazil state of Paraná as a candidate of the Workers’ Party. If she won, she would be Paraná’s first Black female lawmaker.

Mittelbach is one of 4,829 women who identify as Black and are running in next month’s general election (out of 26,778 candidates). It is a record number, a nearly 27% increase on the 2018 election.

Women are 51% of the population, but only 34% of the candidates running this year. Black women, meanwhile, are 28% of the Brazilian population, but only 18% of the candidates.

This surge in Black female candidacies is largely because of the Black feminist movement, which has not only advocated for more political representation, but has also provided support, mentoring and training to Black female politicians, says Roberta Eugenio, co-director of the Alziras Institute, which trains Black women politicians.