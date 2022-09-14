Every June, Americans with an interest in law and politics anticipate the annual flood of Supreme Court decisions on cases heard months before. For those who care about democracy and human rights, it’s been less a matter of anticipation in recent years than bracing ourselves for bad news.

This June was particularly difficult, as the politicised Roberts Court abolished the federal right to abortion care by overturning Roe v Wade, a legal precedent protecting women’s and privacy rights that had stood for nearly 50 years.

Unfortunately, next year looks to be just as brutal, as right-wing Christians are hard at work filing “religious freedom” cases that will grant them wide latitude to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Louise Melling, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), put it like this in an op-ed for The Washington Post: “For the past decade, the American Civil Liberties Union has tracked cases invoking a religious right to discriminate, and we’ve never been more alarmed. The sheer number of these cases has exploded. In 2012, the first ACLU report documenting them came in at seven single-spaced pages. The most recent report runs close to 30.”

These cases include a challenge from Braidwood Management, a for-profit company, over the requirement that employer-issued health insurance plans cover drugs that prevent HIV transmission (pre-exposure prophylaxis, PrEP). Braidwood argues that paying for healthcare that “enables and encourages homosexual behaviour” violates the company’s religious beliefs.

Of course, encouraging preventive care, which is far cheaper than healthcare for the already sick, is much better for public health, but right-wing Christians would rather punish people they see as “sinners” than protect the public. (In a similar way, ex-vice president Mike Pence, when governor of Indiana, mishandled and worsened an AIDS outbreak in the state because of his dogmatic, evangelical opposition to needle exchange programmes for drug addicts.)

Braidwood has already won its case in a federal court in Texas. Should it reach the Supreme Court on appeal, Braidwood will probably prevail again. This will wreak havoc with the already inhumane US health insurance system, in which – because our country lacks universal, state-provided healthcare – many Americans depend on employers to provide insurance through private, for-profit insurance companies.

The Affordable Care Act’s creation of state marketplaces for people without employer-provided insurance to buy insurance alleviates the situation somewhat. But those with access to (heavily subsidised) employer-provided insurance should not have to rely on such marketplaces, where health insurance typically costs much more and may be prohibitively expensive for those on a middle-class income

How could such a cruel and, frankly, stupid outcome be possible?