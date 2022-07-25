Colombia has taken a huge step forward in guaranteeing the rights of women victims of its nearly 60-year civil war.

In its final report, the Truth Commission (CEV) acknowledged that the conflict had involved ‘reproductive violence’: forced contraception and abortions for adult women combatants and illegally recruited minor girls in armed groups.

It is the first time that a truth commission has adopted this definition.

The CEV was established by the peace agreements signed in 2016 by the Colombian government and the now-defunct leftist guerrilla group FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). It was intended as an extrajudicial mechanism to establish the truth about crimes committed by FARC guerrilla fighters, the police and armed forces, and right-wing paramilitary militias.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Reproductive violence is often invisible, and therefore not prosecuted, and this is even more likely to be the case when it occurs within armed groups. It is a relatively new concept with no single accepted definition. At Women's Link Worldwide, where I co-lead a group of female lawyers, we define it as a form of gender-based violence that, through force or coercion, affects people’s reproductive autonomy.

The forced sterilisations imposed on mostly impoverished and Indigenous women in Peru in the 1990s are an example of reproductive violence, even if it wasn’t recognised as such at the time.

In the Colombian case, the CEV defines the term as “related to the control of reproduction and maternity. [It was] violence against women that occurred mainly within the ranks of the FARC and was not occasional or isolated.”

According to the report, many forced abortions were carried out using unsafe procedures that left women with health problems, and caused death in some cases. It adds: “Once again, the patriarchy and its warriors took control of women's bodies and their autonomy to decide about them.”

The Truth Commission’s recognition of reproductive violence is not a trivial matter. It allows us to recognise it as a form of gender-based violence that is separate from sexual violence. This distinction also helps us to understand the consequences and specific harms this kind of violence caused to its victims, in a context where control over women's bodies was so normalised.

No reproductive autonomy

The FARC adopted a specific policy for the control of reproduction in 1993, with compulsory contraception used to ensure female combatants could continue their military duties. It is now clear that many women were also forced to have abortions. The prosecutor's office estimated there were about 1,000 forced abortions per year, although it’s very likely that cases have been under-reported.

Other groups known to have been involved in reproductive violence were the small leftist guerrilla group Guevarista Revolutionary Army (forced contraception and forced abortions) and the right-wing paramilitary United Self-Defence Forces of Colombia (forced sterilisations and forced maternity).

There had been media and NGO reports of forced abortions perpetrated within the illegal armed groups for years, but no efforts to seek truth, justice and reparation for the victims.

At Women's Link, we have always defended the reproductive autonomy of all people, believing that civilians, combatants and former combatants have the right to choose whether or not to have children. No one, neither the state nor the armed groups, should decide for them. This is why we chose to take the side of the victims and explore different ways for them to expose the truth and find the reparations to which they were entitled.