Restrictions imposed by medical regulators on a Christian doctor who offered to prescribe an openDemocracy undercover reporter so-called ‘abortion pill reversal’ (APR) treatment have been lifted.

The General Medical Council, the UK’s main regulatory body for doctors, informed openDemocracy: “Two senior decision-makers, known as case examiners, one a practising medical doctor and the other not, have considered the concerns raised. They have decided that we do not need to take any action against Dr [Eileen] Reilly’s registration.”

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service had originally placed interim conditions on both Dr Reilly and another doctor, Dr Dermot Kearney, last year while the GMC carried out its investigation.

Restrictions were also dropped against Dr Kearney last month after he took his case to the High Court.

Medical abortion consists of two pills taken over several days, and became particularly common during the pandemic amid travel restrictions.

APR is purported to stop the medical termination of a pregnancy after the first abortion pill is taken, by giving high doses of hormones. While skipping the second abortion pill may mean a pregnancy continues, there is no evidence that APR ‘treatment’ itself has any effect.

The concept of APR originated with an anti-abortion doctor in California.

Dr Reilly explained the procedure she was prescribing to our undercover reporter last year: “Put one pessary into the vagina and one pessary into the back passage. Do that every six hours for four doses, and then go down to one tablet three times a day for five days, and then just once a day right up to 14 weeks.”

When asked about the potential health risks of this ‘reversal’ method, the UK doctor told our undercover reporter: “At the end of the day, you live in the UK, you’ve got a hospital there and if you were worried about the bleeding, you’d go get help.”