UK regulator investigates doctor for ‘abortion reversal’ treatment

A doctor in the UK is under investigation by the national regulator – and is currently barred from practising medicine without supervision – following an openDemocracy investigation into the worldwide spread of an unproven and potentially dangerous treatment, invented by the US Christian Right, that claims to ‘reverse’ abortions.

The General Medical Council (GMC), which is the main regulatory authority for doctors in the UK, placed “interim conditions” on Dr Eileen Reilly (not named in openDemocracy’s original story) at a hearing in May. It is investigating whether further action should be taken, which could include a public hearing.

“I’m glad that the General Medical Council is investigating this. UK doctors should not be working with anti-abortion activists to advise and prescribe a treatment that is unproven and dangerous,” MP Nadia Whittome told openDemocracy.

“It’s a very positive action that will help protect the health and well-being of women,” said Katherine O'Brien from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), adding “it’s important that this has been brought to light” by openDemocracy.

So-called ‘abortion pill reversal’ (APR) treatment was invented by a controversial anti-abortion doctor in California. It involves prescribing high doses of progesterone, a hormone, after the first of two pills used for medical abortions.

Medical, as opposed to surgical, abortions have become increasingly common during the pandemic and amid restrictions on travel and access to health facilities.

The only medical trial into APR’s safety and efficacy, in the US, was halted in 2019 after several participants were hospitalised with severe haemorrhaging. Despite this, the ‘treatment’ appears to have spread internationally, under the radar of regulators.

Doctors around the world – supported by the US Christian Right group Heartbeat International – are providing women with this ‘treatment’, according to an openDemocracy investigation released earlier this year. At least 60 women in the UK requested APR in the first half of 2020, according to a Heartbeat medical director.

Dr Reilly offered an openDemocracy undercover reporter a prescription for Cyclogest pessaries containing progesterone, with instructions for the long-running ‘treatment’ regimen: “Put one pessary into the vagina and one pessary into the back passage. Do that every six hours for four doses, and then go down to one tablet three times a day for five days, and then just once a day right up to 14 weeks.” (No prescription was actually issued.)

When asked about the potential health risks of trying to ‘reverse’ an abortion, Dr Reilly told our reporter: “At the end of the day, you live in the UK, you’ve got a hospital there and if you were worried about the bleeding, you’d go get help.”