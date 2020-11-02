Faith leaders condemn US Christian right groups ‘exporting hate’

Progressive Christians and faith leaders have denounced US Christian right groups for “exporting hate”, in response to an openDemocracy investigation that has revealed the global scale of their spending and activities against women’s and LGBTIQ rights.

openDemocracy’s investigation has traced more than $280 million spent overseas by 28 US-based organisations that have been accused of engaging in ‘culture wars’ and, in some cases, spreading COVID-19 and other health misinformation.

“There’s nothing Christian about denying our LGBTQ+ neighbours their rights,” Rev. Dr. Debra Haffner told openDemocracy. “There's nothing Christian about interfering in other countries’ legal and political systems. There's nothing Christian about exporting hate.”

Haffner, a pastor at the Unitarian Universalist church in the small city of Reston, Virginia, said that her faith – and that of millions of others – teaches that sexual and gender diversities are a blessing. “Let no one believe that these hate-mongering groups represent what God wants for people created in the divine image,” she said.

Rev. Michael Schuenemeyer said he was concerned that the groups were spreading misinformation and reinforcing harmful stigmas. “We know, particularly from a public health standpoint, that stigma is not our friend,” Schuenemeyer said. “It drives people into isolation, it causes violence against people and it also inhibits people from getting the kind of healthcare that is needed. It creates an environment of fear.”

Schuenemeyer is executive for health and wholeness advocacy at the United Church of Christ (UCC), an Ohio-based Protestant Christian denomination that was formed in 1957 following the merger of the Congregational Church and the Evangelical Reformed Church. “From both of those traditions comes a strong belief in social justice, a strong belief in reaching out and caring for those who are at the margins of society,” he said.

The UCC was the first historically white denomination to ordain an African-American man (1785), a woman (1853) and a gay man (1972). It was also the first Christian church in the US to affirm same-sex marriage. Members describe progressiveness as inherent to their faith, to their belief in “a God that is all-loving and inclusive".