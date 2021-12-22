5 inspiring acts of feminist resistance in 2021

“Oh, this is why I would resist whenever my Mum would try and get me to come into the kitchen to help her.” That was my revelation, aged 19, after reading the works of African American feminists such as bell hooks, Patricia Hill Collins and Alice Walker.

Somehow, I knew it was unfair that she wanted me, and not my brother, to help her. I also didn’t understand why she begrudged doing certain things. Like staying up late with my Dad while he had his dinner because his after-work routine was to play squash and have a few drinks. Why did she feel she had to do that if she didn’t want to?

Feminists make the world a better place for everyone. Period.

People become feminists for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes it’s because they have discovered language for something they’ve always inherently felt.

Books like ‘Ain’t I a Woman’ (bell hooks, 1981) and ‘In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens’ (Alice Walker, 1983) helped me understand that there was a socially constructed system (aka the patriarchy) that put men in positions of power over women, and sanctioned anyone who failed to prop up that system.