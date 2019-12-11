‘God Has A New Africa’: Undercover in a US-led anti-LGBT ‘hate movement’

This year, I accomplished a feat that I never thought I would: I went undercover to investigate a group that hates me.

Not long after I took my seat in the auditorium in downtown Accra, Ghana, a series of African and American speakers took turns denouncing me and the people I love. A representative of Ghana’s Prisons Service, for example, condemned LGBTIQ people as a “modus to depopulate the world”, and our sexual orientations as “a major part of why we imprison people in Ghana”.

“If we strengthen the family, there will be less people in prisons, but prison will also serve as a corrective measure for sexual deviants”, she argued. Another Ghanaian speaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, an MP from the opposition National Democratic Party used his time on stage to call on his fellow politicians to declare the country “a no-go area for the LGBT agenda”.

Ablakwa took specific aim at new sex education proposals from the Ghanaian government – and, incredibly, compared it to the historical enslavement of “the strongest members of African families” by European colonisers, with the supposed purpose to “penetrate and wreak havoc” on our societies. The crowd around me listened intently, dressed in their Sunday best.

But this was a remarkable manipulation of our history which is this month being commemorated via Ghana’s Year of Return events to mark 400 years since the first slave ship left our shores for Jamestown, Virginia. Members of the African diaspora around the world have travelled to Ghana to join these events. Meanwhile, at the summit I attended, speakers on stage were clear that LGBTIQ people are not welcome here.

‘A summit of hate’

Who organised this summit of hate? The World Congress of Families (WCF), an elite international network led by US and Russian ultra-conservatives and best-known for publicly and militantly opposing LGBT rights and abortion – though its members are also against contraception, comprehensive sexuality education, divorce, single mothers and multi-generational households.

Recent openDemocracy research further revealed this network’s numerous links to Islamophobic, far-right and white supremacist movements. Its European allies have called African migrants “slaves” and “poison”. Despite this, most of the speakers at the WCF’s Regional Conference, held in Accra at the end of October, were from Ghana, Nigeria and other African countries.

The summit’s local host was a group called the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values. Recently, it has led a fierce and well-publicised backlash against the government’s new sex education proposals that aim to “provide young people with the knowledge and skill to make informed choices” about their sexual and reproductive health.

In the weeks ahead of the conference we heard and read the Coalition and its allies incessantly denounce the Ministry of Education’s new (and since stalled) sex education guidelines, warning Ghanaians of the pending doom that would await us if they are approved. Opponents claimed that “outside forces” seek to infiltrate our schools to poison youth with the “LGBT agenda”.