Green Party co-leader stepping down amid divisions over trans rights

Sian Berry has announced she will be leaving the Green Party’s leadership this autumn over divisions in the party about trans rights.

Berry, who has been the party’s co-leader in England and Wales since 2018, published a letter on Twitter on Wednesday, addressed to party members, saying that she will not stand as a candidate in its upcoming leadership by-election.

“There is now an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party’s choice of front bench representatives,” she said in her letter, which said she felt “sorrow” over this.

“We must all ask ourselves important questions about the values our party upholds,” Berry added. “Will we continue to embrace the principles of listening and solidarity when minority groups are singled out for attack?”

“More urgently than ever,” she argued, “we need a transformed society that brings us together, respects everyone’s rights and leaves no gaps for people to fall through, and a transformed economy that respects environmental limits.”

In December, Kathryn Bristow, a trans woman, was elected co-chair of Green Party Women – a sub-group that represents the priorities of women party members – prompting what Berry called a “very upsetting” backlash from groups that oppose trans rights and “a very small number of people” in the party. In an official statement at the time, the party said its support for trans rights was “unequivocal”.