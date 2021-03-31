Anti-trans activism by some UK queer people is shocking and damaging

I am a non-binary LGBTQI feminist activist from Georgia in the South Caucasus, at the intersection of eastern Europe and eastern Asia. Homophobia is rampant here: queer people face violence and marginalisation in all aspects of their lives. But the experience of members of the trans community is unparalleled. Many trans women are forced into sex work to survive, and fear walking outside during the day. Many others have had to flee the country to escape its conservative brutality.

I am therefore shocked by the role of some “LGB” (Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual) activists in recent assaults against trans rights in the UK and elsewhere in the West. These assaults appear to be gaining disturbing political power and threaten to reintroduce conservative ideas about gender and sexuality that could have a damaging effect on global feminist and LGBTQI movements.

As it continues to dominate global politics, the West is a key reference point for people around the world. Its neoconservative wave of anti-trans activism has the potential to not only undermine rights in the West, but to spread internationally – and roll back victories that movements globally have struggled to achieve.