Lily is religious and says abortion wouldn’t usually be an option for her.

But when she became pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, she felt “panic and stress”. “I am 41, I have two sons and I absolutely did not plan to have another child,” she said.

Lily has shared her story about taking prescribed abortion pills at home because she’s thankful for the service, which made “this most difficult time of my life as easy as it could possibly be”.

The pandemic was the only reason Lily could legally take her abortion pills at home: ordinarily, she would have been forced to travel to a clinic. The at-home service is due to end in August following a key consultation that was flooded with responses from anti-abortion groups – but a last-ditch vote tomorrow could offer a lifeline.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

In March 2020, the government passed an emergency measure to approve mifepristone and misoprostol, the two pills used in a medical abortion, for home use across England, Scotland and Wales. The process also requires a telephone consultation with a clinician.

Kerry Abel, chair of the campaigning group Abortion Rights UK, told openDemocracy that she and her colleagues have been calling for this for years. The 1967 Abortion Act was written before the introduction of abortion pills, when in-clinic surgical abortions were the only option.

“There was this ridiculous situation where people were going into the clinic to be watched taking pills. These are pills that are used following miscarriages, but because they were being used for the purpose of abortion, people were being treated like children,” said Abel. She described the introduction of home abortions as one of the few successes of the pandemic.

‘A political decision’

Abortion is a devolved issue, so while Wales has chosen to continue at-home abortions, England has decided to end services from 29 August 2022.

This followed a government consultation into telemedical abortion in England, which was flooded with copycat submissions from anti-abortion groups. Of the four campaign groups linked to the most consultation responses three oppose abortion – Right to Life (8,424 entries), the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC, 288), and Christian Concern (84) – and one, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS, 240), is pro-choice.

Abel is concerned that vocal anti-abortion groups have influenced the outcome of the consultation, adding “the situation has become incredibly politicised”.

“This is a medical procedure and we should judge the failure or success of a medical procedure or changes to a medical practice by using medical evidence or, at least, peer-reviewed sociological evidence,” she said. “There’s absolutely tons of evidence showing that this is working, that it’s popular, that it reduces wait times, and reduces socioeconomic barriers.”

Katherine O’Brien from BPAS agreed: “The Royal College of Midwives, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal College of GPs and the British Medical Association all submitted evidence that this was a safe and effective service that benefited women and benefited the NHS.”

She added: “The government hasn't explained why they came to this decision [to end at-home abortion] because they know it’s indefensible and doesn't make any medical sense.”