Women in Hungary who speak out against the autocratic actions of prime minister Viktor Orbán’s government face vicious misogynistic attacks online, according to a newly released report by #ShePersisted, a US-based global initiative combating gendered disinformation against women in politics.

The study, entitled ‘A Perfect Propaganda Machine’, investigates how Orbán’s far-right Fidesz party uses social media to silence and undermine political opponents, especially women, through disinformation campaigns, online harassment and doxxing.

The research was conducted through interviews with Hungarian women political leaders, public figures and activists, as well as monitoring social media in the country.

“This ‘perfect propaganda machine’ element was unique to Hungary,” Italian gender expert Lucina Di Meco, co-founder of #ShePersisted and co-author of the report, told openDemocracy. “The media environment has been entirely taken over by the governing party.”

Since 2018, the Hungarian government has consolidated more than 450 media outlets under the pro-government Central European Press and Media Foundation (KESMA), which is controlled by an ex-Fidesz leader. Almost 78% of Hungary’s news and public affairs media are pro-Fidesz, according to media monitor Mertek.

Hungary is the first of five country case studies to be released in #ShePersisted’s ‘Monetising Misogyny’ series. The other countries are Brazil, India, Italy (whose report was published on the same day as Hungary’s, 21 March) and Tunisia.

Across these countries, #ShePersisted found that Big Tech companies have failed to address gendered disinformation attacks against women in politics on their social media platforms. The initiative is calling for the reform of digital platform standards via negotiations driven by women leaders.

In Hungary, the most common disinformation narratives used against women in politics include portraying them as “untrustworthy” or “foreign agents” who are trying to “destroy conservative norms”, and are tied in some way to Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist George Soros, the report said. Russian president Vladimir Putin, whom Orbán often aligns himself with in ‘defending’ ‘traditional values’, banned Soros’ Open Society Foundation along with other pro-democracy groups from operating in Russia in 2015. (Open Society Foundations funds some of openDemocracy’s work.)

Women leaders and activists who stand up for human rights and champion democracy are also denigrated as “unqualified”, “stupid” and “unfit for office”, the report found. They are also accused of misappropriating public funds for personal gain or acting as “weak puppets” for powerful male leaders on the left.

These gendered attacks are a way to win “the support of the huge part of the electorate mostly overlooked by the democratic liberals and socialists and social democrats,” international gender expert and former Slovenia MP Sonja Lokar said in the report. By this, she means “uneducated men who are often more lost than women and feel defeated at home, especially when more flexible women are taking over the role of the family’s main providers”.

Hate speech and Kremlin propaganda on Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media platform in Hungary, with more than 5.4 million users as of 2020, according to the #ShePersisted report. Although the platform can be a democratic tool for civic engagement, the report says, it has also been frequently used to spread unregulated hate speech, attack public women figures and perpetuate disinformation, including pro-Russian propaganda.

“There’s a very prevalent use of Facebook by the leading party to propagate disinformation, to spread election misinformation and to target political opponents,” said the report’s co-author Sarah Hesterman.