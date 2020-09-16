Inside the occupation: Mexican activists rise up against femicide

I was the only journalist in the building when a group of feminist activists stormed the National Human Rights Commission in Mexico City on 4 September in support of two mothers who refused to leave the day before. They’ve long sought justice for their children – one had been raped and the other murdered – but felt ignored by a government that has failed to act against femicides.

More than a week later, these feminists are still there – and they’re still angry.

At a table at the commission’s entrance, they've mounted a perfect exhibition for the media. Donations of toilet paper are displayed alongside feminist movement merchandise, including fabric ‘empowered dolls’, with purple or green bandanas covering their faces.

The dolls symbolise those fighting for women's rights who must guard their identities from the police. They are handmade by Erika, the mother of a seven-year-old rape victim.

Beyond the table, activists have painted four portraits of national heroes, either giving them female attributes, adding horns or displaying them upside down.

These paintings have become one of the most powerful symbols of the occupation because of the outrage their modification has provoked, including from the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has accused the activists of failing to know Mexico’s history and being ‘conservative’ as a result.

But the most interesting things happen inside, away from the media spotlight. That’s where I spent almost 24 hours.

“Just don't ask too many questions,” the activists told me. Wearing a mask because of COVID-19 makes blending in easier among the activists clad in black face masks.

The interior walls of the building have been spray-painted with messages including ‘Women fighting against patriarchy’ and ‘Femicides are state crimes'.