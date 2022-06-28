But Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, pointed out wider problems with the police, citing the treatment of protesters at the Sarah Everard vigil and the pair of Met Police constables who took photos of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry in a north-west London park.
She also highlighted “a police culture that no adult, let alone a child, should be faced with”.
“We simply cannot be prepared to expose a child to this type of policing culture,” said Webbe.
“We’re talking about police services that have already been deemed to use sexist, derogatory language when it comes to dealing with people in their custody. We know of adults being strip searched and it being wrongly applied.”
Meanwhile, Marsha de Cordova, the MP for Battersea and former shadow equalities minister, reported that a constituent of hers was kept in police custody in their school uniform for 23 hours. “Worse still, they were not charged for anything,” she said, “so that child has gone through that horrific experience and there was no charge.”
De Cordova said that it was “deeply worrying” to read the Just for Kids law report which through their Freedom of Information request found that 21,369 children were held in police custody in 2019. She said the response only included information from 34 police forces across the country so the number could be significantly higher.
Of those who were held in custody, 44% were Black children. She said this “huge racial disparity” revealed “institutional and structural racism. The government can no longer dismiss it.”
De Cordova called for mandatory monitoring of strip-searched children, including those who have not been arrested. She said an “urgent root and branch review” of the policing of Black children was necessary, which should include clear recommendations on how the police can restore trust.
“I hope in the minister's response she will agree with me that we do need a review, and if not, I’d like to understand, why not,” she emphasised.
