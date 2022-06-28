MPs heard shocking testimony about the treatment of Black children in police custody today as the Met was placed in special measures following a string of scandals.

“A child aged between 10 and 17 years old, left alone in a police cell for extended periods of time. One can only imagine what they're thinking and how they're feeling,” said Janet Dabey, MP for Lewisham East, who brought the debate to Westminster Hall.

“Children are detained in police cells in police stations that have primarily been built for adults. The government should be deeply concerned about all children across our nation.”

MPs called for a review into the policing of Black children in particular, along with better data collection about children who are strip-searched and a reduction in the time minors are kept in detention.

Safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean said in response that the government was addressing crime and working with the police – but did not directly address calls for a review into the policing of young Black people.

The debate came in the wake of the horrifying case of Child Q, a schoolgirl in Hackney who was strip-searched on her period, after a teacher wrongly suspected she was carrying drugs. Similar cases of the police strip searching children have since been reported.

The Child Q scandal is just one of a string to hit the UK’s largest police force in recent years, following the violent police crackdown of mourners at Sarah Everard’s vigil – who had died at the hands of a serving officer.

Scotland Yard was put on notice by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary on Tuesday evening. It must now regularly report to inspectors on specific targets.

Addressing the case of Child Q, Maclean told the Commons: “The Met Police have put a robust plan in place in light of these incidents including training on ‘adultification’ for all officers in the central east command unit which covers Hackney and Tower Hamlets.”

Adultification refers to a form of racial prejudice where Black children in particular are treated as more mature than they actually are.

Maclean said the government was spending “hundreds of millions of pounds” trying to stop young people “being drawn into knife crime, gang culture and a life of crime”.