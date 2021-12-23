Psychologists investigated for practising ‘conversion therapy’ in Costa Rica

Legislative Assembly member Enrique Sánchez, chair of the Assembly’s human rights committee, also wrote to the CPPCR following openDemocracy’s publication of its investigation.

”Today, 24 November, an openDemocracy report […] claims that at least two psychologists, licensed to practice their profession and linked to fundamentalist groups, are providing conversion therapies to LGBTIQ+ people,” Sánchez wrote.

He urged the CPPCR to investigate members who could be “violating LGBTIQ+ people’s human rights and breaking its code of ethics”.

Links to the US Christian Right

The therapists under investigation are connected to US conservative, evangelical Christian groups Focus on the Family and Exodus Global Alliance.

An openDemocracy undercover reporter contacted one therapist via the website of Enfoque a la Familia – the Costa Rican arm of Focus on the Family.