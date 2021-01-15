Revealed: US Capitol protesters are still fundraising via Amazon and PayPal

In a broadcast two days after the event, Ed Martin from Phyllis Schlafly Eagles said: “The narrative the fake news is giving is that the peaceful protest was actually a riot… Millions of Americans feel unheard and that their concerns don’t matter.”

Only three of these groups explicitly condemned the violence or denied their involvement in it: Women for America First, Tea Party Patriots, and Peaceably Gather. The other groups have not spoken publicly about the attack.

Platform silence

AmazonSmile’s “participation agreement” says clearly that eligible charities cannot engage, support, encourage, or promote “hate, terrorism, or violence.”

PayPal’s policies also prohibit transactions involving “the promotion of hate, violence, racial or other forms of intolerance.” The company recently cut ties with other groups that helped people to attend the 6 January protests.

openDemocracy contacted the eight groups who fundraise via these platforms for their comments. At the time of publication only Abby Johnson, leader of the anti-abortion group And Then There Were None, had responded.

Johnson told openDemocracy that the organisation did not participate in the rally, but that “a member from our organisation was in attendance at the rally where President Trump spoke.” She said “that is not in violation of any agreement.”

To date, more than 100 people have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection to the riots at the Capitol, and there have been numerous calls for investigations into the events that preceded the violence.

Reacting to openDemocracy’s revelations, an Amazon spokesperson said: “Charitable organisations must meet the requirements outlined in our participation agreement to be eligible for AmazonSmile. Organisations that engage in, support, encourage, or promote intolerance, hate, terrorism, violence, money laundering, or other illegal activities are not eligible. If at any point an organisation violates this agreement, its eligibility will be revoked. Since 2013, Amazon has relied on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Southern Poverty Law Center to provide the data for these determinations.”

In December, openDemocracy previously revealed how dozens of anti-LGBT groups have been fundraising on AmazonSmile despite the company’s policy which also prohibits discriminaton based on sexual orientation.

At the time of publication, PayPal had not provided a response.