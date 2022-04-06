That Russia serves as a reliable cash machine for Europe’s far-Right political forces has long been an open secret.

Back in 2014, for example, French media reported that the country’s far-Right National Front party had funded its election campaign with loans worth €11m from Russian banks. The party, which has since rebranded as presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, has famously struggled to raise funds, with French banks declining to lend it money due to its racist and anti-Semitic past.

Two years later, journalists in Italy alleged that then-interior minister Matteo Salvini’s far-Right Lega party had struck an oil deal with Russia, which would see profits diverted to Lega to finance its 2019 European Parliament election campaign. Buzzfeed later reported having obtained an audio recording of a meeting at which the deal was negotiated, which was attended by a close aide of Salvini’s, though there is no evidence the deal was ever executed and Salvini has rejected the allegations as “fantasies”. The case is being investigated by prosecutors in Milan.

Elsewhere, the enthusiasm for Russian money was such that it brought down Austria’s ruling coalition. In a 2019 sting operation that came to be known as the ‘Ibiza Affairs’, Heinz-Christian Strache, Austria’s then-deputy chancellor and the leader of the far-Right Freedom Party, was filmed trying to accept a bribe from a fake Russian oligarch while holidaying in Ibiza.

What did Russia get in return for this financial largess? Political support at key moments. In 2017, French far-Right MEPs supported the annexation of Crimea, while, the following year, Salvini said the Italian government would veto EU sanctions against Russia. Just last month, NewsLines magazine detailed the extensive links between the European far-Right and Moscow, with Kremlin operatives allegedly drafting pro-Russian talking points and amendments for their far-Right allies to propose in the European Parliament.

But this is not just about money. European conservatives – not only political parties, but also organisations opposing the rights of women and LGBTIQ people – share an ideological alignment with the ultra-conservative thinking prevalent in the Kremlin.

Take, for example, the Madrid-based online platform for conservative campaigners, CitizenGO. The platform, which is known for “coordinating large-scale e-petitions, including against transgender rights and abortion”, was recently forced to deny it has ever received funding from Russian oligarchs. Yet Wikileaks’ Intolerance Network last year published a dataset that includes a 2013 fundraising letter allegedly sent by CitizenGO to pro-Putin oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev – who has close links to CitizenGO board member Alexey Komov – and an apparent subsequent funding agreement between the two parties.