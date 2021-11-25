On Thanksgiving’s 400th anniversary, we must change the way we celebrate

Today, the United States officially marks Thanksgiving. This holiday with vague roots in centuries-old European harvest festivals has had peculiarly American – and highly problematic – iconography and mythology constructed around it since the mid-19th century. In its modern incarnation, Thanksgiving is also inescapably associated with capitalism.

In 1939, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt changed the date of the celebration from the last Thursday in November (a precedent established when President Abraham Lincoln first made Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863), to the second-to-last Thursday in the month.

Interestingly enough, even Roosevelt, whose economic policies were more progressive than those of any other US president, justified the decision in terms of creating a longer Christmas shopping season for the benefit of retailers. In 1942, the holiday was officially set where it remains now: in the fourth week of November, regardless of whether the month contains four or five Thursdays.

The association of Thanksgiving with Christmas shopping stuck, however. ‘Black Friday’ – a term for the day after Thanksgiving, which has been a widespread retail bonanza since the late 1980s – has become rightfully infamous in recent years, with Americans getting into brawls, pepper spraying and shooting each other.

People have even been trampled to death as shoppers rush stores (some of which now open at midnight on Thanksgiving), and compete to get the best deals and most sought-after items before they’re gone. A website dedicated to tracking Black Friday casualties, blackfridaydeathcount.com, places the current total since 2006 at 14 deaths and 117 injuries.

The Monday after Thanksgiving was declared ‘Cyber Monday’ in 2005, in an effort to encourage online shopping, which certainly entails less risk of violence but is no less celebratory of capitalism. Since 2012, Cyber Monday has been followed by ‘Giving Tuesday’, a call for generosity that some might see as mitigating the consumerist frenzy surrounding the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, it neither negates the season’s rabid consumerism nor reckons with the colonialist nature of the Thanksgiving holiday itself.

‘Pilgrims’ and ‘Indians’

Just before they shut down for Thanksgiving, many American elementary schools engage in an act of wanton cultural appropriation and historical revisionism, in which children dress up as ‘Pilgrims’ and ‘Indians’ to ‘re-enact’ a mythologised and whitewashed version of the so-called ‘First Thanksgiving’. This was a festival of thanks held at the Plymouth Colony (in what is today south-eastern Massachusetts) in 1621, celebrating the colony’s first harvest.

American children are taught that this particular group of English Puritans – who supposedly came to the New World for the noble purpose of ‘religious freedom’, which is another way to say ‘implementation of their own theocracy’, and would obviously never have done something so draconian as, oh, I don’t know, banning Christmas – invited a group of Wampanoag Native Americans to share in the festivities.

In fact, some Indigenous people did spontaneously show up and were invited to stay, but this story about the Pilgrims/Puritans leaves out the more gruesome details. Such as how the Puritans robbed Wampanoag graves and committed devastating genocides of Native Americans, as British and other European settlers spread across the North American continent, bringing violence and diseases such as smallpox, to which Native Americans had no immunity.