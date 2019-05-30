The war on Europe’s women and LGBTIQ people has only just begun

On Sunday evening, shortly after the polls for the European Parliament elections closed, a triumphant Matteo Salvini, Italy’s interior minister, entered the press room of his far-right Lega party’s headquarters in Milan. His party had won big at the elections – receiving 34.33% of the votes cast and sending 28 MEPs to Brussels.

Salvini held a rosary and kissed a small crucifix, thanking the “Immaculate Heart of Mary” (as he did during campaign rallies). Announcing it is time to “save Europe” and “its Judeo-Christian roots”, he pointed to the victories of Marine Le Pen in France and Nigel Farage in the UK, saying: “It is a sign of a Europe that has changed”.

Across the European Union, 50.5% of registered voters participated in the 26 May elections – the highest rate in 20 years, and the first significant increase since 1979. Many commentators responded to the results with a measure of optimism: the populist far-right did not conquer the European Parliament, as they had campaigned to.

Some pundits noted that their position is not much stronger than it was after the last vote, in 2014; others suggested that these far-right populists could struggle to capitalise on their successes inside a fractured European Parliament. Looking at seats, groups, majorities and numbers, this will probably be true. But it may also be missing the point.

“Rather than a victory for democracy”, argued Dutch scholar Cas Mudde, the elections and the reactions to the results show how populism, and particularly “the populist radical right… has become mainstreamed and normalised”. He notes that “we find it normal” now that “the populist radical right is the biggest party in several EU member states”.