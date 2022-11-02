As the US election season unfolds, I have tried to hold out hope that the unpopularity of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade might help Democrats to maintain control of both houses of Congress – despite the usual tendency for midterm elections to strengthen the party that does not control the presidency.

In late September, I expressed cautious optimism – emphasis on the caution – that Democrats could win with strong enough organising in states with key races. Six days away from election day, this outcome remains possible, but the polls favour Republicans to take at least the House of Representatives.

The press has a frustrating tendency to adopt a ‘horse race’ narrative, as opposed to examining how structural inequities within our electoral system – for example, the gerrymandering of congressional districts, state-level voter suppression efforts, and equal representation in the Senate by state regardless of population – favour white conservative Christians and the Republican Party.

Conventional wisdom is that increasingly difficult economic conditions matter more than social issues. Admittedly, election polls back this up. However, broader public opinion data complicates the picture, making it clear that large majorities of Americans want to protect women’s and (most) LGBTQ rights — rights that would probably rest on far firmer ground in a system with fair national representation.

In recent years, it has become a commonplace of political punditry to lament the deep political polarisation of the US. This polarisation undoubtedly exists. A solid majority of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction – but they don’t agree about which direction. According to a new NBC News poll, 80% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans claim that the other party’s agenda “will destroy America as we know it”.

But when discussing polarisation, we should be clear that those who broadly support racist, misogynistic and anti-queer policies are a minority of Americans – who are using the unfair advantage of their disproportionate political power to advance their discriminatory agenda.