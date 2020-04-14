We are cheap labour to fight COVID-19

Commuting to the hospital, I see desperation and mess as social distancing is ignored. I see low-income people fighting to put the bread on the table, but also those who think this is a holiday, and it hurts.

I arrive at the hospital and the entrance door is crowded with patients and relatives. Some of them have travelled long distances as other facilities are overloaded.

This is not a COVID-19 hospital. It’s for pregnant women and obstetric emergencies. On a regular shift, we assist more than 20 deliveries, more than 20 Caesareans, and there are fewer and fewer of us. We are exhausted.

On my last 24-hour shift, they gave me an N95 mask and warned me there wouldn’t be a new one for my next shift. Doctors get better protection, but residents, just a gown and a cap. I take my own goggles, not those that perfectly fit over like the snorkelling, but at least they prevent in-front contact with fluids.

'How fucked up is this career?'

Two rooms were put aside to isolate COVID-19 patients and give them decent attention. Recently we had a pregnant woman with respiratory symptoms and decided to refer her to a COVID-19 hospital. We used our last “astronaut gear” for the transfer, but when the patient arrived, they said they had no room and sent her back.

There are no tests at all here, not for patients or for staff. No ventilators or drugs either. Some ill colleagues went to other hospitals to get tested but they were rejected as there were no testing kits. If we can’t prove we are infected, then we can’t get certified sick leave.

We’ve been exposed to patients with the symptoms. Some colleagues have got the virus. It seems I did too. I have mild symptoms and today I missed my shift. This was my main fear, to get sick and infect my family. When I think about it I say to myself: ‘Damn it, how fucked up is this career’.