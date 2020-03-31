Who's happy about coronavirus?

“Close the borders? Today every country in Europe is doing it, but when the Lega [party] supported it, they said it was ‘racist’”, Matteo Salvini posted on his hyper-active Twitter page last week. (This is the guy who’s compared African migrants to ‘slaves’ and called Roma women ‘dirty gypsies’.)

The Italian far-right leader makes a good but frightening point. Before coronavirus, hardline border closures were not on most political agendas. Now they’ve swept across the world, despite World Health Organisation warnings that they probably won’t work. And not everyone is upset about this.

Largely buried in the breathless churn of pandemic news is a startling fact. How coronavirus is already impacting our world is giving the far-right, ultra-conservative and other anti-democratic movements that openDemocracy has been tracking for years plenty of cause for good cheer.

They’re celebrating how borders are closing. How women are ‘returning’ to ‘traditional’ roles at home. How crucial democratic debates are being indefinitely postponed. Far from shutting down, they’re looking for ways to play this crisis to their advantage now – and for a long time to come.

‘Close the borders? Now everyone’s doing it’

What do they want? Back in February, opportunistic far-right leaders pounced on COVID-19 with a chorus of unfounded blame directed at immigrants. Salvini claimed that African migrants were bringing it to Italy. Aurélia Beigneux, an MEP from France’s National Rally, argued that more open borders “obviously allow the exponential spread of this type of virus”.

Now, as Salvini noted, many of these closures have happened, at least temporarily. As the European Union’s external borders closed this month, following similar moves internationally, the nationalists’ tune has become triumphant. Donald Trump tweeted: “THIS IS WHY WE NEED BORDERS!”

Hard-liners are also relishing increased police powers and public presences under coronavirus lockdowns. "Now you want more law enforcement,” Salvini celebrated on Twitter. “Until yesterday you wrote ACAB [All Cops Are Bastards]... today you want them under your houses.”