Women’s stories from the frontline of Sudan’s revolution must be told

Sudanese women are fighting back against the Islamist state of Sudan after 30 years of oppression and humiliation.

Major hikes in basic living costs sparked protests in December as the country faced its worst economic crisis in decades. Poor families were hit at the core, and women who put food on the table spoke out through WhatsApp and Facebook and rallied the people to defy the authoritarian regime.

Women continued to lead peaceful street demonstrations, call for civil disobedience actions and take to social media in protest. Doctors, lawyers, students, teachers, and stay-at-home mothers have been steering the #SudanUprising for three months now, in the most sustained revolt against the regime in recent history.

But women’s leadership, as is the case in countless countexts, is rarely recognised in the media. When it is reported, women are seen to have “joined” protests – rather than being represented as leaders.