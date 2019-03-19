Confronting the root causes of forced labour: the meaning of freedom

Many international agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) simultaneously endorse the accepted legal definition of forced labour and the claim that poverty is its primary root cause. We argue that this stance is highly contradictory, and that those who believe that economic dynamics like poverty are the root cause of forced labour need a broader understanding of freedom and coercion in order to better make sense of the phenomena they seek to address.

Damaging definitions

Forced labour is defined in international law as “all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily”. The guardian of this definition, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has further elaborated that the threat of penalty “can take various forms, whether physical, psychological, financial or other”.[ ] However, it has also made clear that it understands coercion primarily as restricted to individualised acts perpetrated by governments or employers. According to its Committee of Experts:

An external constraint or indirect coercion interfering with a worker’s freedom to “offer himself voluntarily” may result not only from an act of the authorities … but also from an employer’s practice … However, the employer or the State are not accountable for all external constraints or indirect coercion existing in practice: for example, the need to work in order to earn one’s living.[ ] (emphasis added)

What is most disturbing about this is that it negates the key form of coercion found in market society, namely economic necessity. The ILO takes it as a given that people will be forced to sell their labour to survive unless they are wealthy enough to avoid having to do so. Yet this idea – that ‘real’ coercion can only ever be perpetrated by one individual against another – prevents the ILO and likeminded institutions from understanding where the force in ‘forced labour’ comes from in a large number of cases.

A simple scenario from one of the poorer regions of the world will suffice to make this point concrete. Imagine you are a subsistence farmer with a young family to support. You have no money and your crops earn very little, in part because much of the return is paid to the multinational companies supplying you with fertiliser and seed. If everyone in your household remains fit and healthy you can just about get by, but your daughter has just fallen seriously ill. Remember, this is a poor and rural area and there is no clinic nearby. There is a hospital in the nearest town but it is expensive and far away, and there is no social safety net to pay for her care or for your travel. This leaves you with only one option – to borrow money. But doing so creates new problems, since the only person willing to lend to someone in your position charges a hefty sum. And as you both know, you will never be able to repay him, so he offers you a choice: either you work his crops or you make clothes in his brother’s factory for a year without pay. Or, your daughter could die. What do you do? And who here is guilty of coercion?

It is important to emphasise that this is not a whimsical example. A wealth of research shows that people all over the world routinely make choices such as this, submitting themselves to precisely these kinds of exploitative labour relationships because doing so represents their best or only available option.[ , , , , , , , ] Under conditions where menace of penalty are also present (such as the use of violence, intimidation, or threats of non-payment of due wages), the political establishment refers to them as ‘forced labourers’ and holds only the moneylender responsible for their plight. But is that appropriate? This report argues that it is not. Instead, we argue that pinpointing blame in this individualised way is neither an acceptable nor an accurate distribution of responsibility. The farmer above was given a choice and he took it. Although the moneylender may have taken advantage of the fact that the farmer had no better option, the fact that the farmer had no better option is not the fault of the moneylender. To focus narrowly on the moneylender is thus to miss the deeper, underlying structures that make his predatory offer possible.

In our analysis, the real problem is less that the farmer was ‘forced’ by the moneylender to do work that he did not want to do, though this type of lending obviously takes advantage of the farmer’s desperation, and the use of intimidation, violence, or threats is not appropriate under any circumstance. Rather, it is that this exploitative exchange was the best choice the farmer had. And responsibility for that fact lies with the power-brokers organising our social world, who have ensured that money is a pre-requisite to survival and yet left the farmer with none of it, with no healthcare and with no social protection.[ ]

Poverty and freedom

Let’s now return to poverty and root causes. We said at the outset that there is a contradiction between accepting the ILO definition of and approach to forced labour and believing that poverty is its underlying root cause. At the centre of this contradiction is the way that freedom is typically understood.

In mainstream political thinking – and certainly in the thinking that structures international law[ ] and policy around forced labour – freedom is understood in negative terms, i.e. as ‘freedom from’ something.[ ] Accordingly, we are understood to be free to the extent that no one interferes with us, and unfree to the extent that they do. Negative conceptions of freedom inform the dominant neoclassical understandings of the market that were developed by thinkers like Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman. They argued that capitalist markets are characterised by voluntary, free and equal exchange between individuals, and that workers are free so long as they experience an “absence of coercion” from other individuals.[ ]

Negative conceptions of freedom, however, do not square with the idea of poverty as a root cause of forced labour. A root cause is a fundamental reason for the occurrence of a problem – an underlying, original source of action which sets in motion a chain of other actions and leads to a particular event. But poverty is no more than an abstract concept. It has no power on its own, and certainly cannot force anyone to labour involuntarily or under the menace of penalty.