Confronting the root causes of forced labour: outsourcing

Academic discussion regarding the business of forced labour generally focuses on the role and responsibility of large multinational corporations (MNCs). This makes sense insofar as MNCs are usually based in Western countries and wield vastly disproportionate power within global supply chains. However, the overwhelming focus on MNCs overshadows the aggregate importance of smaller subcontractors in shaping labour standards, particularly those that ‘need’ labour exploitation to remain profitable. For this reason, it is equally important for us to understand how the dynamics of outsourcing shape smaller businesses’ behaviour toward both their workers and other firms within the supply chain.

In contrast to the academy, the media has made these smaller businesses the main culprits in its reporting on labour exploitation. When forced labour happens, it is typically said to occur in shadow or unregistered production centres several steps removed from MNCs and far below where any reasonable due diligence might reach.[ ] As if to confirm this, MNCs invariably express shock and disbelief when such reports break. Yet it is no accident that these practices occur in portions of the supply chain where MNCs have limited formal presence. And, far from being ‘hidden’ or impossible to map, a growing body of research now shows clear patterns regarding the types of businesses most likely to perpetrate forced labour, and the relative importance of forced labour to their business model depending on their sector, task, and location within MNC-dominated supply chains.[ , , , , ]

Outsourcing is the crucial dynamic that allows labour exploitation to take place without tarnishing the reputation or credibility of MNCs. It does this by fragmenting and deflecting responsibility for workers while making oversight and accountability for labour standards difficult. The situation becomes even more complicated, and thus opaque, when informal businesses or intermediaries such as labour brokers are present. These dynamics fuel forced labour because the complexity and lack of traceability introduced by outsourcing make it easy for businesses to get away with abuses, and because the legal distance that outsourcing introduces between lead firms and their suppliers shields the former from reputational damage and legal liability.

Outsourcing along product supply chains

From electronics to sporting goods, MNCs have outsourced lower-value added activities to third parties. Those suppliers often then further outsource parts of the production – say, the making of microchips, or intricate leatherwork on a football – to additional parties. Today, most product supply chains, meaning “the discrete stages that a product goes through to transform it from raw materials to a finished product”,[ ] involve several stages of production. The more layers of outsourcing there are, the harder it is to track the working conditions surrounding the creation of a product.

A burgeoning body of academic research reveals that forced labour often occurs in heavily outsourced portions of product supply chains. To take but one example, Nicola Phillips’ major study of forced labour in Brazil shows higher levels of subcontracting to be correlated with incidences of forced labour.[ , , ] It includes statistical analysis of data pertaining to “more than 21,000 workers released from conditions defined as ‘slave labour’ between 2003 and 2009”,[ ] as well as qualitative research conducted by Phillips and her team on value chains in Brazil. One key finding is that “the most severe forms of labour exploitation tend to occur in those parts of the production process that are associated with outsourcing practices”.[ ] Forced labour was found to be concentrated in “outsourced activities in such sectors as sugar cane, soybean, cotton or coal (and also in urban sectors such as garments), [which] are routinely associated with a higher incidence of ‘slave labour’”.[ ]

Evidence across a wide body of industries and locations confirms these links between outsourcing and forced labour. Recent studies of fishing,[ , ] garments,[ ] electronics,[ ] agriculture,[ ] and construction[ ] all point to the concentration of forced labour within subcontracted activities. Quantitative data, too, confirm that link. For instance, a 2013 study of more than 10 years of data by the Supplier Ethical Data Exchange (Sedex) found that risk – including the risk of forced labour – is highest beyond tier one; 18% more incidents of non-compliance with labour standards in the second tier, and 27% more non-compliance in the third tier. It also found that non-compliance became more critical and severe in the deeper tiers of the supply chain.[ ]

In short, data from a range of studies now show that outsourcing contributes significantly to forced labour. Because outsourcing has fragmented responsibility for workers across several firms, and distanced the consumer-facing brands from bad practices, it has created the conditions under which forced and exploitative labour can be used, without damaging brand reputation.

Outsourcing along labour supply chains

Outsourcing along the labour supply chain, a part of which is made of “often unregulated networks through which forced or trafficked workers may be recruited, transported, and supplied to business by third party agents”, is equally important for understanding forced labour in supply chains.[ , ] As mentioned earlier, firms have deepened their reliance on workers provided by labour market intermediaries (agencies, ‘gangmasters’ or ‘recruiters’) as a part of the larger project of globalisation. Recruitment agencies help companies avoid the costs of sustaining large, permanent workforces by providing a “parallel workforce” of “highly flexible, casualised workers to meet variable, just-in-time deadlines at low cost”.[ , , , , ]

Labour recruitment agencies also ‘outsource’ part of their work, so to speak, frequently working with other intermediaries who then work with others in turn. This can produce long labour supply chains that frequently involves exploitation well before workers actually enter the factory gates. Apple recently acknowledged this when noting that “some of our suppliers work with third-party labour agencies to source workers from other countries. These agencies, in turn, may work through multiple sub-agencies: in the hiring country, the workers’ home country, and in some cases, all the way back to the workers’ home village”.[ ] Recognising that these practices frequently create situations of “bonded servitude”, as the BBC put it, for factory workers long before they enter the workplace, Apple has outlawed this practice amongst its suppliers, mandating that they cover the cost of recruitment fees themselves.[ ]