Does India really need the new Trafficking in Persons Bill?

Moreover, while the bill recognises the need for consent when placing somebody into rehabilitation (section 16), the process of exercising this consent is complicated. The provision states that if a person does not want to be in a rehabilitation home, they should apply with an affidavit to the concerned magistrate, who will make a decision. This process requires writing an application, legal knowledge of what an affidavit is, administrative knowledge of how to apply, and the courage to speak up in a highly intimidating environment – all from someone who is most probably a marginalised community member. For these reasons, the recognition of consent, although welcome, seems like a token gesture.

More worryingly, the bill fails to meet survivors’ immediate need for livelihood and welfare and thus undermines their access to justice. Many workers become subjects of rescue because they have no access to traditional work protections. Moreover, if they are internal migrants, legitimising their identity in a city is tricky. This means that they lose access to many welfare entitlements as soon as they move from one state to another within India, as the delivery of entitlements is attached to their proof of residence in the home state. My research with workers rescued under the BLSAA and the ITPA shows that because of their internal migrant status, most people do not have the administrative, social, and economic capital to follow the legal process to completion after rescue. Their immediate need is a livelihood. It is therefore surprising that section 20 of the bill on reintegration overlooks any mention of how internal migrant workers will be connected to essential services, and if the existing welfare legislation will be used for that aspect (which would require extensive coordination between different line departments). This omission makes it much less likely for survivors to be able to see their quest for justice through.

Another problem with the bill is that it does not account for the complexity of recruitment practices and debt relations in the informal sector. Like the BLSAA, section 2(5) conflates giving advance wages to debt bondage, yet many recruitment and work practices in the informal sector are based on advances or informal credit. Contractors or employers usually give advances to the workers to travel to the city. Workers have told me that such credit is essential for them, as it gives them access to financial capital for weddings, medical emergencies, religious travels, and other social purposes when formal banks will not extend a loan. The workers need to take the risk of trusting the contractors for both work and informal borrowing. These debt relations are complex. They are not limited to one person or employment relation, but can be transferred and carried on for seasons and among various employers. By conflating the giving of advance to debt bondage, the bill creates new forms of exclusion and exploitation for workers seeking credit for their needs.

Relatedly, the bill’s assumption that people are free of exploitation once rescued is analytically and empirically flawed. Rescue is not always desired or chosen. In my research, some workers got out of the worksite during a rescue because they saw others doing the same, or consciously chose to contact their local networks to address the oppression and violence they were experiencing in worksites. However, others moved out of work only because an NGO promised them wages and cash by way of legal action. Despite living in oppressed work conditions, others refused to be rescued for fear of more violence from the employer; the threat of their daughters and sisters being sexually exploited if they named their employers in the legal process; the fear of being without livelihood even though the current income barely sustained them; the fear of not finding work elsewhere because they could be labelled as trouble makers by raising their voices; or because of frustrating prior experiences with the legal process.