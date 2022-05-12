Late last year, the Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women conducted a simple exercise within our network of women migrant workers. We asked them what they expect from the UN’s first-ever International Migration Review Forum. The IMRF, which begins on Tuesday, is a quadrennial forum created so that member states and other stakeholders can review the world’s progress in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

Not surprisingly, few of the women had heard of either the IMRF or the GCM. Only 30, from a group of 200 spread across seven countries, had some idea of what these were when we began talking. But once they were brought up to speed they had many questions:

“Does the GCM say that we should not be treated badly by our employers?”

“That we should be paid regularly?”

“That we should not have to pay high fees to the recruiters?”

“Can the IMRF make sure that we are treated as human beings?

A forum for, or about, migrants?

The GCM promises to uphold the human rights of migrants and take a people-centred, whole-of-society approach to migration governance. It also makes humanitarian commitments to migrants and underscores non-discrimination and racial justice. Fine words, and the IMRF exists to ensure their transformation into reality. But will it truly be an opportunity for civil society, including migrant-led organisations and migrants themselves, to hold states accountable for the promises they made four years ago? Or will the IMRF end up as yet another exercise in showcasing rhetoric to hide an absence of action?

The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the deep fault lines in our world. Despite the disruption and destruction of the past three years, world leaders have failed to come together to address vaccine inequality let alone to strategise for a global transformational recovery programme. Despite talk of building back better, nobody at the top is discussing a new social contract. Instead, the pandemic has exacerbated nationalism, racism, and xenophobia. In many countries, migrants as well as racial, ethnic, and religious minorities have been subjected to violence, exclusion, and hatred.