LGBTQI+ asylum claimants face extreme social isolation in Germany

Since 2017 we have interviewed over 100 people, including NGO professionals, lawyers, judges, policy-makers and LGBTQI+ refugees and people seeking asylum. We found that most of the people interviewed had experienced social isolation and discrimination. They felt a heightened sense of loneliness and lacked access to adequate legal, medical, psychological and social support.

LGBTQI+ claimants said over and over again that they feel compelled to hide their sexual orientation within the accommodation centres, which can be extremely difficult when sharing a room with several other people. They also shared many experiences of sexism, racism, ableism, homophobia and transphobia in the villages in which the accommodation centres are located. “If you are in a small village and everyone knows that you are gay or lesbian or intersex or trans, that is, that's really terrible, believe me”, one claimant said. The social isolation by LGBTQI+ claimants is exacerbated by the fact that they often avoid contact with non-LGBTQI+ claimants out of fear of their possible negative reaction. This increases the risk of mental health-related issues, which, in turn, can affect their asylum proceedings.

Hope’s claim was rejected on the grounds that she was not open enough about her sexual orientation. But, she explained to us, “the reason is [they’ve] sent me in the village. The moment I reached here I could not express myself because of the environment I was in. … So by the time I went for my interview I was still in fear, because of the place they had put me.”

Our research findings stress how important it is for decision makers to understand the complexities of LGBTQI+ claimants’ experiences and why it is often difficult for them to express themselves freely. We urge the German government to support the establishment of safe housing for LGBTQI+ claimants and accommodate them in urban areas where they can socialise with other LGBTQI+ people, access support, and integrate in society. As such, we also support the campaign by the organisation Rainbow Refugees Munich/SUB, which is currently lobbying the city of Munich to provide safe accommodations for LGBTQI+ people seeking asylum.

This article is based on a recent policy brief published by the University of Bristol. The policy brief is based on data generated from two EU-funded research projects on queer asylum in Germany Queer Muslim Asylum in Germany, (QMAG) (University of Bristol) and SOGICA – Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Claims of Asylum (University of Sussex), which used a variety of research methods to explore the legal and social experiences of LGBTIQ+ asylum claimants and refugees in Germany. Download the complete policy brief.