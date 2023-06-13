Holly Archer is the author of I Never Gave My Consent: A Schoolgirl's Life Inside the Telford Sex Ring and the founder of the Holly Project, a survivor-led support service helping people who have experienced child sexual exploitation and their families. We caught up with Holly as part of our series on the politics of survivor engagement to ask about the genesis and reception of her book, its appropriation by certain groups to support a far-right agenda, and her interactions with the media and other anti-trafficking professionals as a survivor in the public eye. An explanation of how we produced this interview can be found at the end.

Ella Cockbain (BTS): Your book I Never Gave My Consent recounts your experience with child sexual exploitation in the UK. By way of introduction, could you please tell us about why you wrote this book?

Holly Archer: I had to go to counselling when my daughter started nursery. I was so scared of what might happen to her. I'd watch all the other parents walk away and think, ‘how can you just leave your children with these people? You don't know who they are.’

Slowly I realised I might be the one with the problem. So I sought help.

As I went through counselling, I realised I didn’t understand me. I still blamed myself, and because I saw my exploitation as the result of my own choices, I assumed nobody else out there could relate. So instead of talking, I started to write everything down. All the thoughts and feelings I couldn't tell anybody because they would judge me or never understand.

Then the news came out about child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, and I realised that there were other people out there like me. I started putting my writing into an anonymous blog, and shortly after that Sarah Wilson’s book Violated came out about Rotherham. It made me think I could do something a bit more substantial.

Through Sarah I got in touch with the journalist Geraldine McKelvie, who offered to ghost write. We talked for hours, and she combined our conversations with my blog to bring my story together. It was released in summer 2016.

Ella: How was your book received?

Holly: I hadn’t thought through how the book would affect me. I had created so much distance between myself and this persona I was using to tell my story that I didn't think it really would.

Instead, I ended up in the hospital with a suspected stroke. But it was just the stress. On the news Rotherham had been the problem, Rochdale had been the problem, Oxford had been the problem. With my book Telford became the problem. I put it on the map. We are a really tiny little place, and everybody was talking about it – about me, although they didn’t know it. My mum’s friends, my friends, the people at the school, the other mums at the playground. I felt like I was in a totally different world. It was bizarre.

I hadn’t anticipated how quickly everybody would think they knew me. I’d just told the whole world my deepest darkest secrets, and online people were giving feedback on my life story. Some were lovely: ‘you’re so brave’, or ‘keep fighting!’ Not all though. One woman wrote on my Facebook wall that I should be ashamed of myself – that I was disgusting and how dare I tell everybody that I was on the game as a child. Things like that hurt. There’s still a lot of victim-blaming in society when it comes to modern day slavery, including child sexual exploitation.