There's no human trafficking or migrant smuggling without organised crime, the law says – and that matters

The international law surrounding trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants comes in for frequent criticism. Scholars and legal experts have pointed out that the definitions used in the Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Protocols supplementing the United Nations Transnational Organized Crime Convention (UNTOC) obfuscate more than they clarify. They have catalogued the unintended consequences of the criminal justice approach taken by these instruments, and highlighted the ineffectiveness of the international cooperation assumed within them.

These failings say less about the framework itself than about our interpretation and application of it.

Even those who work extensively on these issues may have trouble recalling the ‘scope of application’ of these instruments. Article 4 of both protocols clarifies that they apply where the trafficking or smuggling offences at issue “are transnational in nature and involve an organized criminal group.” Yet we have long stopped asking what this means in practice.

Even the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the ‘guardian’ of the UNTOC, interprets article 4 in a way that essentially renders it irrelevant. Its legislative guides and model laws explain that ‘transnationality’ and ‘involvement of organized criminal groups’ need not be captured in domestic offences, so that prosecutors are not required to prove these elements in order to secure conviction. An interpretative leap is then made to effectively conclude that the scope of application should be disregarded when using these instruments, even though they must be interpreted together with the convention. That the protocols are inextricable from the convention is emphasised right up front in article 1 of both protocols, to affirm that offences created by these instruments are to be regarded as offences established in accordance with the convention.

The question then becomes: if article 4 does not mean what it says it means, what then does it mean?

An earlier draft of the trafficking protocol proposed limiting the scope of purpose to ‘international’ trafficking. And, before the scope of application received its own article, drafters discussed alternatives like including it within the UNTOC’s statement of objectives, or as a ‘seriousness test’ combined with an ‘organized nature’ test. They also contemplated providing an exhaustive or illustrative list of offences. This history speaks to the role that article 4 was meant to play in the eyes of the drafters. The scope of application was included to keep our eyes on the ball: transnational organised crime.

An unbounded field of play

The persistent disregard of article 4 is, in my view, one of the reasons that the definitions of ‘trafficking in persons’ and ‘smuggling of migrants’ remain contested. It also fuels conceptual challenges that frustrate response, including the ‘exploitation creep’ that dilutes the serious crime of trafficking in persons that the drafters envisaged into mere exploitation. It has allowed the made-up term ‘modern slavery’ to further muddy our understanding, casting the net of concern so wide that we no longer know what we are talking about when we talk about trafficking. It has allowed for low-level recruiters and madams and brokers to be prosecuted in place of the traffickers above them. And it has contributed to competition for funding. Good faith interpretations of international law should mean that, depending on the circumstances, some actors lean in while others step aside. As it is, stakeholders frequently lay claim to expertise they do not have, bringing the wrong responses to bear as a consequence.

Criminal justice responses rarely help when they target desperately poor families with children in domestic servitude, or in places where early marriage is a deeply entrenched cultural practice. Likewise, the conflation of poor labour conditions with the serious crime of human trafficking forecloses the possibility of using international labour standards as a framework for redress.