Time to recognise the rights of child workers

Many children have to work in order to afford school as they live in unequal societies that do not guarantee free quality education. Moreover, many societies traditionally include children in work from a young age as part of their upbringing, as a key means of imparting cultural values and essential knowledge and skills (such as agricultural ones), and plenty of young people choose to participate in economic life. However, children often cannot find work that does not involve exploitation of some kind. Or their work, regardless of what it is, is considered illegal because of their age. So the question of which parts of the framework get prioritised has a direct impact on the selection of rights working children experience as real.

The current push by the ILO to eliminate all forms of child labour globally is broadly in line with the priorities of its own conventions, but it’s important to recognise that this comes at the expense of other recognised children’s rights. This is highly problematic considering that human rights are indivisible and interdependent, which means that each and every right is equally important and cannot be fully enjoyed in separation from the others. In other words, to truly uphold children’s rights, a response to the issue of child labour cannot prioritise one sets of rights over another.

While it is worth remembering that rights themselves remain the representation of the power (im)balances of a time, and as such should be continuously re-evaluated, I still believe that the rights’ framework can lead us to progress for working children. With all its flaws, this is the framework we have to work with. It has solidified over years. The ILO has dedicated significant resources to getting its conventions widely ratified and the UN convention has, by this point, been ratified by every country save the USA. As practitioners in this field, we work within the authority of this dominant but problematic framework. So what should our programming look like?

A child rights approach to programming around child work

One proposition that I support is to apply a solid child rights analysis in all programmes and responses directed at protecting working children. This implies an understanding of work within a two-dimensional continuum of realisation of rights (benefits) and violation of rights (harms).

Visual aid by author

In practice this requires stakeholders to conduct a Child Rights Assessment (CRA) to see how each right contained in the UN convention (life, education, play, health, participation, association, respect of Indigenous culture, and so on) is fulfilled or violated by the particular work being targeted for intervention. A CRA enables us to tailor a response that will address violations while enhancing the potential benefits of that work, rather than simply trying to ban it because we see problems. The intervention itself must also be continually assessed to measure impact and ensure accountability to children.

In order to be relevant, the assessment must account for children’s lived experiences by ensuring that the voices of working children are included – both girls and boys in all their diversities. The Time to Talk project is a good place to turn to for help here. It has experience in supporting working children, and has developed useful tools to aid practitioners in understanding and evaluating their situation as workers. A good CRA must also involve all other relevant stakeholders in the target communities: parents, local civil society organisations, businesses (big and small), public and private services providers, and government officials (local and national). Once data gathering is complete, it needs to be evaluated at both the national and local levels in order to identify both shared systemic violations and the nuances of local contexts.

Ideally, this consultative process would be further supported by a nationally integrated system, whereby the government (the primary duty bearer) ensures that all relevant services for children have effective coordination mechanisms across sectors (education, protection, health, employment, leisure and sport) to support a child-centred, holistic response. Unfortunately, such mechanisms are often lacking and, in general, there is little accountability at the national level to deliver on children’s rights.

The partiality of good intentions

Child labour programming to date has been really good at demonstrating rights violations within work. Some of these violations are: being a barrier to formal education; violence and exploitation, including sexual exploitation; lack of time for play and leisure; and harmful working conditions negatively impacting the health of the child. These same programmes have not, however, shown nearly as much interest in understanding the good that might come out of this same work. Serious attempts to analyse the evidence on the benefits of child work – and indeed, to build up an evidence base around this at all – is lacking. This must change.