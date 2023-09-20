Basahin ang artikulong ito sa wikang Tagalog

Both authors are survivors of human trafficking. In this joint article, we speak as ‘we’ when we share a view, and refer to ourselves as Saharah and Wendy when reflecting on our separate lived experiences.

As people who have survived trafficking as domestic workers, we face double barriers to the lives we want to lead: first at the hands of traffickers, and second when we face suspicion – or even re-traumatisation – at the hands of the services that are meant to support us. These barriers can be fatal, and they need to be broken.

We recently co-produced research on what happens to domestic worker survivors of trafficking after they return to their country of origin, in this case the Philippines. We found that they face many of the same hurdles as survivors of trafficking in the UK.

In both countries, survivors struggle to access support. Of the 22 people we interviewed in the Philippines, 73% had not received any support from the government or NGOs since their return. As a result, many were unable to afford basic costs like food, healthcare, and education. “Sometimes I borrow food just to have a meal for a day,” one said.

The tripwires of bureaucracy

Exclusion from services often has to do with not ticking the right boxes. With not being believed. Many interviewees described how they were unable to access support because they couldn’t produce the documentation required to prove their case.

Animor, who had been trafficked to Saudi Arabia, said her employer frequently refused to give her food. Her weight dropped from 71 to 46 kilograms, yet her employers did not allow her to see a doctor. She said she was told to mask the pain with Panadol.

Animor ended the contract two months early and returned home. Once back, she applied for support for her hospital fees from the government’s Overseas Workers Welfare Agency (OWWA). This is possible to get. But, because she had been denied healthcare, she didn’t have the necessary medical certificates to prove she’d become ill from overwork and malnutrition abroad.

Animor died shortly thereafter at 47 years old, unable to afford the treatment she needed.

After she interviewed Animor, Wendy reported what happened to her to the OWWA, and explained the situation her family was now in due to her death. After Wendy’s intervention, OWWA case workers went to see Animor’s family in their village. Family members told us that they demanded copies of her birth, marriage and death certificates. These are costly to produce, in part because it requires travelling to the city to process the papers. The family doesn’t have the money to do this, but OWWA won’t provide support until it gets the paperwork. To date, they haven’t received any money. Not even a contribution to Animor’s burial fee.