Working children claim their rights in Cameroon

All these activities and dynamics reduced our vulnerability and improved our working conditions. We secured a right to rest. We had fun, and participated in larger activities with other groups of children. People in the neighbourhood started to respect us. They stopped treating us badly because of the power of our group and because we knew our rights.

Our organised group of working children became our daily and permanent protection.

As an active member of my group, we did a lot of child protection activities with other groups of working children and people from the AMWCY. We also held discussion sessions about our personal projects. Mine was to go back to school, so I left the market for a job selling sand. This allowed me to work during the day and to go to school in the evening without being too exhausted. I had changed my dream from having a large luggage rack to finishing my studies by doing a light and limited job. Gradually I returned to the normal school course, only this time adapted to accommodate the work I was doing. I became a leader in my neighbourhood and in the market. Above all, I became a role model for the other children.

Support us rather than leaving us to fend for ourselves

Being a working child in Cameroon, either in the city or village, is like having a defect. It effectively disqualifies you from basic social services, community consideration, and participation in community affairs. This exclusion is not because state services and structures are explicitly unwilling to take care of working children, but because the access requirements do not take into account the specific situation of working children.

For example, friends of ours who lived in the same neighbourhood, but who went to school, received books and leaflets on children's rights. We children in the market and in other workplaces received nothing, even though our rights were the ones being violated by our bosses and our customers. Indeed, it’s unlikely they were even aware that we had rights to violate. This de facto exclusion happens a lot with projects involving children.

For many children, work is not a choice. It is an obligation to provide for precious and urgent needs, or even for survival. When I was a child worker, having the opportunity to go to school and having access to schoolbooks and bags was not the right solution for my situation. In that moment my overriding need was to provide food to support our household, and to do that I had to give up this form of classical schooling that was not adequate for me. The same is true for many other children in Cameroon and around the world. Work plays a huge role in the survival of the family and the future of the child. Rather than ignoring that reality, it is important to include working children within our protection strategies and provide adequate solutions to their situations.

Supporting groups of organised working children is a vital strategy for increasing their protection. These groups offer working children a space for daily dialogue, reflection, and for building their future. They also make it more likely that their members and their rights will be respected. Under the right conditions, the permanent protection offered by a group even makes it possible for working children to grow.

Translated out of French by Edward van Daalen.