The owner of British Airways is seeking to conceal the environmental impact of its flights by lobbying against a UK government proposal to require airlines to inform passengers of every trip’s carbon emissions when booking, openDemocracy can reveal.

The airline may have the most to lose if the proposal is introduced, because a study found it had the highest emissions per passenger on transatlantic routes.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that International Airlines Group (IAG), BA’s parent company, had argued against the proposal when responding to the Department for Transport’s 2021 consultation on its ‘Jet Zero strategy’.

In the consultation, the Department for Transport (DfT) said it was considering “mandating the provision of environmental information to customers at the time of booking flights”. It said this would “increase public awareness of carbon emissions and climate change” and help customers choose the lowest-emission option for their trip.

Responding to the DfT’s proposal, IAG said: “Overall, we disagree with the focus outlined on influencing customers… We also believe that there is already significant information enabling customers to make informed decisions regarding the carbon impact of their flying.

“UK airlines already complete multiple emissions reports and also provide direct information to their customers, so adding an extra requirement to provide information would create an additional administrative burden with no incremental benefit to customers.”

In its proposal, the DfT cited a 2018 study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), an independent research group, which found that airlines operating on transatlantic routes had major differences in emissions per passenger.

The ICCT study revealed that BA was the worst-performing airline, burning 63% more fuel per passenger kilometre than the best (Norwegian), and 22% more than the industry average.

BA did badly because it had a high proportion of premium seating taking up more space on its planes, and also because it used less fuel-efficient aircraft. The company has argued that its investment in modern aircraft means its fleet is now more fuel efficient than it was at the time of the ICCT study.

Aviation accounted for 8% of UK emissions in 2019, and its share is due to rise sharply as passenger numbers rise and other industries decarbonise. The Climate Change Committee, an independent statutory body set up to advise the government on emissions targets, warned in 2019 that aviation was likely to be the largest carbon-emitting sector in the UK by 2050.