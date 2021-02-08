A shrinking space: media capture in Orbán’s Hungary

The Hungarian government led by Viktor Orbán, which has been in power since 2010, often demonstrates its press and media freedom record by pointing out that no journalists are in prison or have been murdered in the country. While this remains accurate on these narrow terms, it is not the full picture. Because if there is more than one way to skin a cat, there is more than one way to threaten journalists and undermine media freedom.

Over the last decade, Hungary’s Fidesz government, as part of what Orbán calls ‘illiberal democracy’, has perfected the use of an alarmingly effective alternate set of tools to weaken media pluralism and independence. This model of media capture was again on show in a Budapest courtroom on February 4, where the court rejected the request for a temporary license extension from Hungary’s last independent radio station, Klubrádió. This followed a decision by the Media Council of the National Media and Communications Authority (ORTT) in September 2020 to not extend Klubrádió’s license.

The court’s decision will mean that Klubrádió may vanish from the airwaves after February 14, 2021.

Klubrádió under attack

Klubrádió has been on air since 1999 and its existence has increasingly acquired an element of defiance since Fidesz’s rise to power. The state’s antagonism towards Klubrádió was immediately self-evident in the boycott of the station from advertising revenue from state-owned companies and agencies. It was only due to donations from listeners that the station was saved when ad revenue from private companies also plummeted. In 2011, the first attempt to block the renewal of Klubrádió’s broadcasting license took place. As highlighted by the International Press Institute (IPI):

“this process continued for two years despite three separate court rulings in Klubrádió’s favour, during which time the station managed to stay on air. A grassroots campaign by more than 10,000 supporters put major pressure on the regulator and the station was eventually awarded a long-term frequency in March 2013.”

While the station has established a base of support that has enabled it to endure pressure from the government, the same cannot be said about its affiliates. Lokomotiv Radio, an affiliate in the city of Debrecen, was shut down by the Media Council for allegedly failing to pay for the frequency. This strategy proved successful and it was expanded to other affiliates until Klubrádió was confined to Budapest and online. If Fidesz could not silence the broadcaster, it worked hard to drastically reduce its reach. But that wasn’t enough. Prior to this, Government ministers had already refused to give interviews to the station, and its journalists were denied accreditation to participate in government press conferences. Every year between 2014 and 2017, the station was fined at least once a year by the Media Council.