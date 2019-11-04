Catalonia and the paradox of unity

But economic injustice can easily turn into discontent against the regime if attention is not diverted. This can only be done in one way: by creating an enemy. The enemy can be internal or external, although an internal enemy is much easier to deal with.

Enemy images

In choosing an enemy, it’s essential that it is an enemy that can be easily defeated and humiliated. Voters need to see the enemy being crushed, dominated, repeatedly, and a touch of victimhood makes this victory all the more epic. The enemy’s flaws must be magnified or even completely made up, until their members are dehumanised: they are no longer a person but an abject monstrosity.

When it comes to Spain, this has been the case with Gypsies, Arabs, Jews and, yes, now Catalans. (No matter how often some in Catalonia try to deny it, this conflict has led to a majority in the rest of Spain looking on the Catalan with hostility.) Take one example, this time, a state-wide exercise in confirmation bias. During brutal police charges against the first, massive, peaceful reaction to the Catalan politicians’ sentencing – the occupation of the airport – the most-searched news item in Google in Spain was not about this fact, but that of a lady in Tarragona pushed over by a heartless independence supporter. This is how voters can divest themselves of any empathy, and, if necessary, even be induced to actively participate in the lynching. People’s anger is fostered by those in power, so that they can still feel human even when they have to slave like animals in precarious jobs to get by. They're left without any space for reflection, and then given this outlet to vent their stress, anger and frustration.

This polarisation, which quickly translates into fanaticism (i.e. people move further and further away from reality and attach themselves to abstractions and symbols such as flags), is essential. This is the main, and in many cases only, task fulfilled by political parties: to take a simple idea and repeat it over and over again in the simplest (most reduced and therefore unreal) form possible, in order to confront the opposition, who duly adopt and defend opposing simplistic ideas.

Your supporters are now sufficiently polarized. But you also need to exasperate and provoke your chosen enemy to the point where the only voice that's heard from the enemy is the one that best suits your purposes. You then magnify and promote those voices in order to criticise and simplify them; you ignore any other, more nuanced voices.

The goal is for there to be only one enemy position against yours: the exact opposite, so that the two positions are explained by their opposition to one another. Two positions that hold any other opinions to be either treasonous or irrelevant. Once we achieve this, we have an enemy that is just the one we warned the voters they would have. This convinces them.

Electoral fear-mongering

The enemy also needs to invoke fear. It’s important that it can be defined as violent, so that even though your voters can continue to lynch the enemy, they also need protection against them from “a strong government”. Photos of destruction, fires and barricades are indispensable in creating this self-fulfilling prophecy. If the enemy generates these images on their own, so much the better. But if not, it’s relatively simple to provoke them by beating them up with batons, for example, or removing their eyeballs, by having your police force shoot golf-ball-sized rubber bullets at their faces, as the Spanish police have done.

Now let's get back to the elections. We need to be realistic, let’s make no mistake: Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party, whether we like it or not, is the last possible firewall standing in Spain against a wave of much harsher authoritarianism spreading out from Catalonia, that could soon consume the rest of the country.

Don’t take this to mean I’ll be voting for the Socialists, I won't. Nor for Podemos, another party that is one source of our current problems. What I am saying is that most parties need voters to go to the polls viscerally surrounded by images of fires, shouting and symbols, in order for us to embrace one simple idea —as if that idea represented all our feelings and we identified completely with it. They like to turn our voting into a gesture of romantic, nihilistic surrender with little care for the consequences.

But it is our task as civil society not to hand ourselves over to the parties in such a way; after all, they would never hand themselves over to us. No one can ever completely represent us. Rather we must foster the circumstances to enable people to go to the polls in the spirit of solving a mathematical problem, because elections are just that: a mathematical problem in a sea of limitations.

Taking back the initiative

Civil society needs a shot to the arm to take back the initiative. In the face of neglect by politicians of their parliamentary duties, lost in a permanent electoral campaign, we need to provide stable solutions for governance that can help resolve citizens’ every-day problems, before the new, even fiercer economic recession that’s approaching takes hold.

If we can do that, with or without the political parties, then people’s lives will be the better for it. That will be the kind of place worth living in, the kind of place worth fighting for.

So where does that leave me in all of this? I believed that was the future that Catalonia had within its grasp, that it could be a positive example to be followed and replicated for positive change in Spain and throughout Europe.

I've had seen that there are a lot of people who believe the same as me. People who are not ideologically pro-independence for independence sake, but who simply thought that the proposition of the sovereignists before the 1-O referendum was the only response possible to the total absence of dialogue from a centralist state with a quasi-colonialist bent that was damaging not only to Catalonia but to the whole of Spain.

We believed that Catalonia was opening up a space for better democracy, better economic justice and better governance. I still believe that, up to the day of the Catalan referendum on 1 October 2017, this was a sincere possibility.

But in the light of what came next, and where it has led us, it seems clear that we were naive to believe that. Two years have passed since then and those who could have shown the world a different type of governance (the Catalan Government comprising the pro-independence parties) have failed to do so.