Lead poisoning risks in a Greek refugee camp: environmental racism as a dangerous new normal?

Is this what awaits the children of Greece’s Mavrovouni refugee camp? On 8 December 2020, Human Rights Watch published a report urging Greek authorities to investigate concerns that Mavrovouni (also known as new Kara Tepe) may be contaminated with lead. Mavrovouni, on the island of Lesbos, was a military firing range from 1926 until its September conversion to a residential camp. Human Rights Watch also reports that authorities failed to remove “unexploded mortar projectiles and live small arms ammunition, which could injure or kill if disturbed or handled.”

The camp hosts more than 7,500 people, primarily from Syria and Afghanistan. It was born out of the demise of Moria camp. Moria was Europe’s largest camp before it was destroyed in September 2020 fires. The fires followed months of “hell”– extreme overcrowding, lack of sanitation (more than 100 people sharing one toilet), and violence. Six former Moria residents face prosecution for arson. More than 12,700 people were living in Moria, which was at more than four times its capacity.

People who ended up in Moria because they were displaced from their home countries have been doubly displaced by the fires. As non-Europeans who fled violence and hardship, primarily from countries in the Middle East and Central Asia, Mavrovouni residents find themselves in Europe as a minority community of colour facing disproportionate toxic exposure risks. This environmental racism is exacerbated by COVID-19, as hundreds in the camp have already tested positive.

Lead exposure’s health impacts include permanent nervous system damage, with particular risks for children’s brains, and for foetal development. As Dr. Bruce Lanphear has demonstrated, there is “risk across the entire range of [lead] exposures,” with no safe levels for adults or children, and a high risk of death from cardiovascular disease for adults.

Diminishing shock value of the refugee crisis

International law, including General Comment 14 from the United Nations (UN) Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, protects “the right to the highest attainable standard of health.” States are called upon, in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (to which Greece is a state party), to consider “the dangers and risks of environmental pollution.” The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Draft Global Action Plan ‘Promoting the health of refugees and migrants’ (2019-2023) emphasizes unique barriers to the right to health for displaced people.

International law, though damagingly vague regarding enforcement, in principle protects the rights of displaced people. The Greek government should fulfil obligations to shield asylum-seekers from toxic exposure.Greece’s constitution recognizes the right to a healthy environment. The situation at Mavrovouni camp, however, is not really a story about legal obligations, whether international or domestic. Like so many harrowing stories out of Greece’s camps, Mavrovouni’s story is about forcibly displaced people, and a Europe that does not want them. With most of Europe’s doors slammed shut, they remain in limbo in Greece, a country under-equipped to host them.

In March 2016, the EU-Turkey Deal went into effect, mandating that all people arriving in Greece irregularly would be returned to Turkey. Rights organizations have documented the deal’s flaws and fallout, including “the untrue, but wilfully ignored, premise that Turkey is a safe country for refugees and asylum-seekers” as Amnesty International notes. The agreement’s instability was exacerbated in early 2020, when the Turkish government “opened the doors” to Europe to pressure the EU. Escalating violence in northern Syria has increased arrivals in Turkey. The Turkish government cites lack of EU support to cope with this increase.

It has been more than five years since the world first saw images of Alan Kurdi, a three-year-old Syrian boy. But in the years since Alan’s death (2016–2020), more than 13,600 people have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean. Media coverage is far less frequent than at the height of the crisis.

Will the Greek government and EU’s motivation to take action also decrease?

Toxic exposure impacts: initially intangible

Lead poisoning’s effects often do not noticeably manifest for months or years. If residents remain stranded in Mavrovouni, unable to move on to the Greek mainland or elsewhere in Europe, their bodies may be accumulating lead while the bureaucrats in charge deny that forcing people to reside on the site is unjust.

In a 19 November 2020 letter to Human Rights Watch, Greece’s Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi claimed that the camp was not lead-contaminated, but that soil testing would be conducted. (I contacted Minister Mitarachi’s office for comment, but have not heard back as of this writing.) On 6 December 2020, General Secretary for Reception of Asylum Seekers, Manos Logothetis, told Human Rights Watch that no lead testing was conducted before moving people to the camp, but claimed results are pending. The urgency of housing people after the Moria fires does not justify lead exposure. Human Rights Watch doubts claims that on-site weapons are lead-free: “lead-free bullets are expensive and very rare, particularly prior to the 1980s.” Even for bullets with lead-free coatings, coatings disintegrate easily and lead cores become exposed once bullets enter soil.

I spoke to Manos Kalaintzis, a Greek lawyer who has worked on legal advocacy for asylum-seekers, including in Moria. He is from Lesbos, and currently on the island. “A bystander, even someone that is not familiar with health or environmental protocols, could have seen that it is not a suitable place, even temporarily,” Kalaintzis told me. Mavrovouni “is meters away from the sea, and at the level of the sea. There was no impact assessment or any kind of assurance to prove that it was safe.”

Kalaintzis emphasized the government’s recklessness after the fires. “The authorities were under pressure to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.” The decision was made with approval from the Greek military. “No authorization from local authorities was needed in order for the camp to be settled there. That is the real reason behind why it was chosen,” Kalaintzis stressed. In the days before the camp’s establishment, the Ministry of Migration was “playing hide and seek, and reporters were trying to find where the location would be … they built it literally overnight,” he explained. “The soil is not very solid. This place was a swamp.”

Concerns about disturbing lead-contaminated soil persist amid flooding and operations to build wood floors underneath tents. A major concern is construction, started in November with the intention of improving water and electricity access. Construction increases the likelihood of releasing any lead in the soil.

Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch, told me that the Greek government has taken unnecessary risks. “We wrote to the government … saying you have to not commence construction work until you have done the testing because the risk of increasing exposure through construction is so high. Unfortunately they ignored our concerns. Not only is that putting migrants at risk, and all the aid and other workers, but also the construction workers. They are not wearing special PPE [personal protective equipment], and they are operating machinery in direct contact with this dust.”

I spoke to Katharina Rall, senior environment researcher at Human Rights Watch, who sees the construction situation as “the worst of all potential risk scenarios, where you have potentially contaminated soil, and you move it around with big machinery. That is the last thing you should do.”

Because people were moved to Mavrovouni before it was investigated, the situation now presents a challenge. “People should not have to choose between access to safe water and protecting their health. It should not be either/or,” Rall emphasized. “It is very hard to make it a safe place for people to live when they already live there.”

The hope is that soil tests will be negative for lead. Even in this best case scenario, however, the Greek government has facilitated environmental racism by neglecting its responsibility to ensure the site’s safety prior to placing a vulnerable population there.