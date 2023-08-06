Emails have revealed how Chris Whitty tried to “navigate a very tricky path” during the pandemic, as he faced claims that he was professionally compromised by Boris Johnson.

As England’s chief medical officer, Whitty admitted he was faced with "multiple strong competing interests to make sure health goals (not just Covid-19) are central to government policy".

His remarks came in May 2020, after Boris Johnson had blocked him from publicly commenting on the scandal over his adviser Dominic Cummings – who had travelled to Barnard Castle during lockdown.

In the emails, obtained by openDemocracy, Whitty rebuffed direct criticism from Richard Horton, the editor of The Lancet medical journal.

Horton had described the government’s Covid response as “appalling”, telling Whitty:

“The latest regarding [Cummings] is dragging you into a place you shouldn’t be.”

He added: "Why not disengage from these daily briefings and hold your own separately. The [chief medical officer]’s office is too important to allow it to be compromised in the way the prime minister did today.”

But Whitty responded, saying: “You are in full righteous anger mode.”

In another email exchange between the pair, shortly before the first lockdown was announced, Horton said: “The news from China and Italy has, it is true, made us feel that more assertive policies should be introduced.”

Whitty replied later in the month, saying: “I basically don’t think you understand what we are doing.”

"When I started [as chief medical officer] you generously said could I let you know when you could be of assistance; pretty clearly this is going to be the biggest health challenge in my tenure, and every country is having to find its way through, and help now would be timely.”

He added: "This is not for me a passionate debate, full of emotion, it is a major emergency I am trying to help manage in real time (with many others, all working very hard)."

“To be clear we have one strategic aim: save lives. Part of the considerable difficulty in managing this epidemic … is to do this in a way where we minimise the negative health impact of interventions on other aspects of health, both physical and mental, is not straightforward. This include[s] the direct impact of our interventions, and the indirect impact on the NHS. And try to think through the endgame from the start, where the endgame is quite some time off.”

In June this year, Whitty gave evidence to the UK’s Covid inquiry, where he said the UK “did not give sufficient thought” to how Covid could be stopped in its tracks.