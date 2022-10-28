In the run-up to next month’s COP27 climate summit in Cairo, the UN has delivered increasingly strident warnings that the global pace of decarbonisation is woefully inadequate.

States were due to report back on plans made at COP26 in Glasgow last December. The implied aim was that they would now strengthen their plans in line with the commitment to accelerating the whole process. It’s not going to happen – plans are mostly inadequate or even entirely lacking.

The original goal, publicised before COP26, was to decrease carbon emissions by 7% a year through to 2030, still barely enough to curb the rate of global heating. That has fallen by the wayside, with even COVID-related lockdowns in 2021 and 2022 making only a minimal impact. Instead of year-on-year decreases we have had increases, so that an annual decrease of 9% is now needed for the remainder of the decade to achieve the same total.

UN secretary-general António Guterres is the one global political figure who is seriously and repeatedly addressing the issue, consistently warning of what is to come. He is doing so in the wake of a pre-COP27 UN report suggesting that even if the pre-summit commitments were implemented, global temperatures would still rise by between 2.1°C and 2.9°C.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Apart from exceeding the anticipated tipping point, this would mean a rapid increase in catastrophic weather events exceeding the likes of last year’s South Asian heat bubble, the recent flooding in Nigeria and the even larger floods in Pakistan. As the southern hemisphere now enters its hottest period of the year, climate scientists are carefully watching weather trends across the south, especially in South America and Australia, where there has already been serious flooding.

While all this may mean we are heading towards irreversible global disaster, another, rather different, scenario is possible. It is a parallel trend offering some hope and also opening up the potential for forward-looking political parties to have a serious impact on the debate. With the peculiar political environment in Britain just now making the Tories particularly unpopular, the Labour Party could have a major role to play if it is prepared to grasp it.

Last month two major reports, from Stanford and Oxford Universities, concluded that the rapidly decreasing costs of renewable energy systems were so impressive that a fast transition to a decarbonised system was really possible. A recent openDemocracy column quoted one of those involved as saying that it even made sense for climate change sceptics to invest in renewables.

On top of that has come this week’s report from the International Energy Agency, which predicts that global carbon emissions will peak by 2025, earlier than expected and largely due to the war in Ukraine encouraging many countries to accelerate their move to renewables. The agency pointed to major contributions likely to come from Biden’s US Inflation Reduction Act and an energy reduction package from the EU, as well as policy developments in Japan, South Korea, China and India.