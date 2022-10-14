In the latest of a series of warnings on the impact of global heating, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reports that future impacts of extreme weather events on world energy supplies may be as serious as the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The WMO’s 11 October State of Climate Services report also uses data from 26 organisations to conclude that if climate breakdown is to be avoided, we need to double the use of clean energy resources by 2030.

The report’s conclusions are broadly similar to those of the much-publicised UN paper that came out before last year’s COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, which called for a 7% per year reduction in carbon emissions throughout this decade. One year later, and this has not been achieved, so that the reduction must now be of the order of 8% a year, but with the chance of getting anywhere near that target fading by the month.

On the face of it, then, there is cause for deep pessimism, with the Ukraine war just making matters worse. However, this is very far from the whole story, as there are other trends that can be seen as reasons for guarded optimism.

For several years, renewable energy specialists have been pointing to a potential transformation in their field, mainly around a range of technical improvements that have resulted in a sharp reduction in the cost of generating electricity from renewables, with the potential for this to continue for some years to come.

In the past four months, the results of research programmes at Stanford University and Oxford University have confirmed this, so much so that it now makes sense to develop and deploy renewable energy technologies in preference to just about any other means of power generation.

These results have come out at a time when the shift to renewables is already accelerating, with the International Energy Agency reporting that: