Colombia: A in theory, D in practice

Colombia announced its new carbon reduction targets at the end of December 2020. Its goal was more ambitious than the previous one, both in size and methodology.

The country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) aims to ​​reduce greenhouse gases by 51% and ‘black carbon’ emissions by 40% in 2030 compared to 2014. But the plan relies heavily on land use, change in land use, and reductions in deforestation.

In particular, its policies to tackle emissions from the energy and transport sectors are inadequate. Colombia is the world’s sixth-largest coal exporter, so it is essential that it has a plan to phase out coal – but it doesn't, as this country report from pressure group Climate Transparency shows.

So is Colombia capable of accomplishing its goal of reducing emissions by 51% by 2030?