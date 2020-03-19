Home

Take the coronavirus disinformation test

Can you separate the COVID-19 fact from viral fiction? This quiz will help you spot the most common coronavirus disinformation circulating on the internet.

Alastair Tibbitt
19 March 2020
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2
|
NIAID

People on lock-down are turning to the internet like never before, and scammers have moved to take advantage.

It's surprisingly easy to unwittingly share coronavirus disinformation with friends and family.To help tackle this we've put together a short quiz that anyone can take.

It is based on verified official information and common COVID-19 rumours that have been fact-checked by trustworthy media sources.

Take the online coronavirus quiz to see if you can separate fact from fiction and then help beat the scammers by sharing it with your friends and family.

Expose the ‘dark money’ bankrolling our politics

US Christian ‘fundamentalists’, some linked to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, have poured at least $50m of ‘dark money’ into Europe over the past decade – boosting the far right.

That's just the tip of the iceberg: we've got many more leads to chase down. Find out more and support our work here.

Read more

View all in Home
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData