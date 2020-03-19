Take the coronavirus disinformation test

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 | NIAID

Read more! Get our weekly email Enter your email address Submit

People on lock-down are turning to the internet like never before, and scammers have moved to take advantage. It's surprisingly easy to unwittingly share coronavirus disinformation with friends and family.To help tackle this we've put together a short quiz that anyone can take. It is based on verified official information and common COVID-19 rumours that have been fact-checked by trustworthy media sources. Take the online coronavirus quiz to see if you can separate fact from fiction and then help beat the scammers by sharing it with your friends and family.