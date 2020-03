Take the coronavirus disinformation test

Fact or fiction? Test your coronavirus knowledge There's a lot of coronavirus disinformation on the internet. Find out whether you've been taken in.

Scientists are working on a vaccine but it probably won't be widely available for some time

The coronavirus outbreak was caused by 5G mobile phone signals.

You can tell whether you have coronavirus by holding your breath for ten seconds.

Washing your hands regularly is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus

People that have been vaccinated against pneumonia are protected from getting the new coronavirus



Eating more Vitamin C or Garlic can protect me against catching coronavirus

What should you do if you think you might have mild coronavirus symptoms?

'Sipping water every 15 minutes can stop you from getting coronavirus'

To stop the spread of coronavirus, what is the minimum amount of time you should wash your hands for?

Salt water nasal sprays stop people from catching the coronavirus

'Social distancing' means that we should try not to invite our friends and family into our homes

Coronavirus is only dangerous for old people

Drinking alcohol can prevent you from catching new coronavirus

The novel coronavirus outbreak has spread to more than 150 countries or territories around the world

Oh dear, you got quite a few of the answers wrong You can help to make sure that people have clear information about the coronavirus outbreak by sharing this quiz with your friends and family.

Don't forget to check out the NHS and World Health Organization websites for the latest reliable information on the coronavirus outbreak.