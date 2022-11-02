What she wasn’t told was that Lambeth’s strict “local connection” rule meant that living outside of the borough, even temporarily, would see her automatically removed from the waiting list unless officials were able to offer her a home there within two years.

“They pushed me into what I shouldn’t have gone for,” she told openDemocracy. “They are lying to people.”

Grace took matters into her own hands, bringing legal action against the council along with three other households, with help from the local housing action group. Lawyers argued that families had been left in poor-quality accommodation and lost their rights to secure social housing.

Eventually, the council conceded the case, revised its policies, and let Grace back onto the waiting list. Years later, she is still holed up in her Croydon flat, hoping she will one day make it to the front of the queue.

“It’s a very cold house,” she said. “I spoke to the landlord but he doesn’t have the money for the roof insulation. So I’ve had to put cardboard up against the wall, to try and stop the cold.”

Grace’s children go to school in Lambeth, and her friends and wider family still live there.

“I don’t have anybody in Croydon,” she said. “It’s very stressful for my children. It’s a traumatic experience – it got to the point where I couldn’t sleep.

"My children keep saying: ‘When are we going to leave this place?’ I keep saying: ‘Soon, very soon.’ But it’s been five years now, and we’re still here.”

‘There is no chance’

Ana turned to her local council for help in 2016 after fleeing an abusive husband who had stolen her money, beaten and strangled her. The man in question walked free after forcing one of her key witnesses to change their testimony, and Ana has lived in fear of being tracked down ever since.

On top of this, she also cares for her autistic daughter – born while she sought sanctuary in a women’s refuge – who becomes easily distressed.

Authorities have left her waiting for six years for a proper council house, leaving her in a tiny one-bedroom flat.

“The property is not in a good condition,” Ana says. “It’s very small. There’s not enough room for my daughter to play properly.”

Every month, £1,220 of her benefits are sent directly to her private landlord. But Ana says when she complains about disrepair in the flat, her landlord threatens to evict her.

In the corner of the bedroom, a noisy boiler scares and disturbs her daughter. And persistent plumbing problems mean the water supply to the flat often cuts out without warning.

“This has made me very depressed, very stressed,” she said. “I’ve been doing GCSEs and I’m unable to concentrate on my studies because I’m stressed all the time.”

If she is evicted, the council will try to provide so-called ‘emergency accommodation’. But she worries that this could result in her council house application being moved even further down the list.

Ana added: “Because my daughter is autistic, it is very difficult for her to accept a change. The school is very near, so I don’t want to change her school.”

With about 350 households still in front of her on the list, she is losing hope. “There is no chance,” she says. “It looks like I won’t get a home even in another three years.”

‘Dwindling resources’

Records from the Local Government Ombudsman reveal how councils pursue anyone who falls foul of their stringent rules.

In one case, Torbay Council kicked a family off the waiting list because they fell into debt to their private landlord.

Their father – known only as Mr X – said he was reluctant to downsize when he began struggling with the rent as he wanted his children to keep their own bedrooms. The council, however, insisted he should find cheaper accommodation.

When his rent arrears hit £11,500 the council accused him of “intentionally” creating the situation and said he would no longer be eligible for a council house. The ombudsman said this position was “in line with policy”.

But other councils were found to have ignored crucial evidence about families’ financial and medical needs, resulting in their applications being wrongly rejected or deprioritised.