Is it now ok to drape swastikas around town?

Mainstream media, academics and lawyers tend to defend what seems to be clear incitements to hatred and hate speech in ways unthinkable by mainstream media outlets in the UK for example, but more in line with what you hear from the likes of Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson and Boris Johnson.

In the name of freedom of expression it is the norm that people with very extreme views have access to the media and the public space. A most extreme example is the infamous ´Fjordman´ who inspired the terrorist who killed 77 people on 22 July 2011 in Norway. Fjordman has access to the mainstream newspapers and won a bursary in 2013 to write the book ´Witness to Madness´ about his experience with the Utøya terrorist. The funding came from a private foundation called ´Fritt Ord´ (´Free word´) whose purpose is to support freedom of expression.

Fjordman blogged anonymously about Eurabia or the dangers of a Muslim takeover and dominance of Europe from 2005 until after the terror attacks in 2011 when he revealed his identity to the polioce. Fjordman who had been quoted several times in the terrorist´s manifesto and seen to have been of great influence, was not called to testify in the case against the 22/7 terrorist. The Guardian newspaper insinuated that this was thanks to lawyers paid for by the Middle East Forum which is a right-wing American group that also sponsored Tommy Robinson from the English Defence League in Britain.

Similar ideas flourish on the internet in Norway and globally where polarisation and rhetoric used in the public sphere makes it more difficult for minorities to participate and to have the same access to public life as the majority population. This often takes the form of self- censorship where public commentators and young politicians pull out of politics and the public debate. In Norway young politicians from all backgrounds are particularly exposed to hatred online but Muslims top the recipients of racism online and Jewish people and Sami are also exposed to the same kind of hatred.

It is encouraging that while harassment and racist hate- speech is rife online, there is broad support in the general public for anti-discrimination-, equality and inclusion work being led by the authorities, and for public resources to be allocated to this kind of work in Norway. But less than a third of the participants in a survey conducted by FAFO (the Institute for Labour and Social Research) said they agreed with fines and prison for hate speech, they thought exclusions from platform would be enough. They were more likely to support punishment if hatred was directed towards individuals rather than groups operating online.