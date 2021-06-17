Norway, we need to talk about racism

Norwegian society has suddenly woken up to the realisation that racism exists – ten years after the massacre of pro-immigration, left-wing youth activists and politicians on Utøya island.

On 22 July 2011, 69 mainly teenage members of the Labour Party (Arbeiderpartiet, AP) were shot dead by a far-Right terrorist after he had already detonated a car bomb outside government offices in Oslo, killing eight people.

Discussing racism, or even using the word, is taboo in Norway and stirs very strong feelings, especially among the Norwegian Right. Sylvi Listhaug, leader of the radical-Right Progress Party (Fremskrittspartiet, FrP), is especially vocal against people who try to label Norway a racist society. “Because it’s not true,” she said. “Norway is one of the freest, best countries in the world – for everyone. Independent of gender, religion or ethnicity.”

Listhaug, a Trump supporter and climate change denier, is especially aggressive in her attacks on the Green Party’s Lan Marie Berg, the deputy mayor of Oslo. She blames Berg and the Green Party (Miljøpartiet de Grønne) for creating “climate hysteria” and trying to take freedom away from Norwegians.

Nothing new

Berg is used to being attacked. For years, she has received hate mail, death threats, and racist and misogynist comments – even when simply walking the streets of Oslo with her child. Online attacks on young politicians on the left, especially women, are extensive – even more so for women of colour .

These death threats and incitement escalated recently after Berg expressed sympathy on Facebook with the Palestinians during the bombing of Gaza, writing “Gaza in my heart”. The attacks came in many languages, including Hebrew.

Investigative journalist Harald Klungtveit collected and shared the most vicious remarks, threats and hatred posted by Facebook users against Berg on his own Facebook page. Klungtveit’s actions were a catalyst, focusing public attention on the reality of life for many Norwegians of colour.

Tina Bru, the minister of oil and energy from the leading Conservative Party (Høyre), was the first politician to react publicly. She said: “I can’t take it any more – enough is enough!… shut up!”

Bru said she was used to harassment herself, especially on the subject of climate change, but that she would have stepped down from politics if she had been exposed to the same level of harassment, death threats and incitement to hatred and violence as Berg.

Bru made it clear that, although she opposes Berg on climate action, this kind of hatred and attacks on individuals are a problem for democracy. It also prevents people from engaging with local politics.

There has been a torrent of support for Berg, and the police are finally investigating the attacks against her.

Let’s talk about racism

Talking about racism in Norway is difficult, because there is an assumption and a consensus that the country is tolerant and inclusive. And it is: more people than ever are positive about immigration and immigrants.

However, there is little understanding among white Norwegians of implicit bias or institutional racism. Even seasoned politicians seem to think racism doesn’t exist if it isn’t conscious.

In its 2021 report on Norway, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) commends the country for improvements, but says: “Many hate speech cases are not reported to the police or other competent authorities. The public debate is often driven by xenophobic and anti-migration discourse and the intensifying waves of hate speech increased prejudice in particular against Muslims.”

It’s also noticeable how reporting about immigration and immigrants usually takes a negative or patronising tone.