Who speaks for the mainstream in France?

On 21 April 2021, the publication of an open letter in France about the threat of a “civil war” made waves. About 1,000 signatories from the armed forces blamed "fanatic partisans" for creating divisions between communities, and claimed that Islamists were taking over whole parts of the nation's territory.

The finger of blame pointed decisively in the direction of both “Islamist” militants and “anti-racist” protesters as the primary sources of social division and hatred. The article started life as a marginal contribution posted by a retired general on his personal blog, which was signed by around 20 former military officers. But it soon gained media traction and graduated into a weighty ‘open letter’ that was picked up by the right-wing magazine, Valeurs Actuelles.

Marine Le Pen, the radical-Right presidential contender, enthusiastically endorsed the letter, calling it a grave warning that a veritable “battle” for the heart of France is well underway. Since its publication, the number of signatories has risen exponentially – to six figures and counting.

A second statement, which warns about a “civil war” and accuses the French president, Emmanuel Macron, of having “surrendered to the Islamists”, was signed by an unknown number of active French soldiers and was also published by Valeurs Actuelles, in May.

The outcry from progressive and (most) liberal audiences was predictably loud. This was by no means the first time that the weekly magazine had weighed in on France’s culture wars on race, Islam and immigration. This time, the majority of the critiques focused on the second letter’s veiled threat of a coup d’état.

What made these criticisms even more credible and troubling was that the first open letter was published on the 60th anniversary of the failed 1961 coup known as the ‘Algiers putsch’, when a number of retired generals tried to force General Charles de Gaulle not to abandon French Algeria.

The silent majority

The Valeurs Actuelles of 2021 is, of course, a very different publication from the one originally launched in 1966. It began as an ideologically eclectic, anti-Gaullist, conservative outlier that harked back to the intellectual traditions of early 20th-century radical nationalism. In 2019, the magazine featured a controversial interview with none other than Macron.

However, the creative ambiguity of its title (roughly translated as ‘Contemporary Values’) is as poignant today as it was more than half a century ago. As its former managing editor and architect of its current editorial stance, Yves de Kerdrel, claimed, the magazine’s raison d’être remains the same – voicing the views and concerns of those “invisible” majorities who “have had enough”.