40 Lords reported to authorities over financial interests

A formal complaint was submitted to parliamentary authorities this morning, by the former Liberal Democrat MP, Tom Brake, who is now director of Unlock Democracy.
In a letter to the Lords’ Commissioner for Standards, Brake lists 40 of the 42 peers first identified by openDemocracy, reflecting recent updates to the register of interests.
“Our democracy will benefit when a clearer explanation of peers’ business interests is provided,” Brake said. “This should already have been done.”
“The Commissioner must promptly enforce the Code of Conduct to ensure everyone knows what type of business peers are engaged in and how this might influence their activities in Parliament.”
Pickles cleared?
One of the peers named in openDemocracy’s original investigation was Eric Pickles, the chair of Westminster’s lobbying watchdog.
The Conservative lord is a director of Oakworth Services Ltd, a business he owns with his wife.
But although Pickles has declared his role in the company – which he describes as a “consultancy” – his register of interests does not state what type of consultancy work it does.
The day after openDemocracy published its report last month, the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards opened an investigation into Pickles’ conduct. But details of the investigation were kept private, with the Commissioner saying only that it related to Pickles’ register of interests.
