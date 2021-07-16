Chair of UK Parliament’s lobbying watchdog faces probe over transparency

Others named yesterday include Lord Carter of Coles, who runs an offshore company called Primary Group Limited, based in the tax haven of Bermuda.
Although he has declared his directorship, he has not said what the company does. Primary Group Limited was named in the Paradise Papers leak, relating to secretive offshore investments, although there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.
Another peer, Lord Brennan, is chairman of a private business development firm which offers to “develop and maintain our clients’ relations with governments, both in the UK and overseas”, according to its website. But the register of interest gives no details about the nature of the firm’s work.
Responding to yesterday’s report, Tommy Sheppard, the SNP's Constitutional Affairs spokesperson, said it highlights how “undemocratic” and “utterly unaccountable” the House of Lords is.
“These latest findings on the shocking lack of transparency around financial interests adds to the growing list of reasons for why this outdated institution needs to be scrapped,” he said.
And Sue Hawley, senior director at Spotlight on Corruption, said: “The constant drip-feed of scandals about politicians breaching rules is seriously corroding trust in politics and government.”
“Meeting basic transparency rules in financial interest declarations is a fundamental aspect of a healthy democracy, and there need to be much stronger sanctions for those that consistently fail to do so."
Responding, Lord Pickles said that Oakworth Services Ltd has not received any income since he started chairing ACOBA, and that he has given up all paid outside interests. He also said that all of the company's previous clients were declared on his Register of Interests separately.
