Is the DUP about to lose Belfast?

From three DUP and one Sinn Féin MP elected in Belfast in 2017 the landscape in the city could look very different come December 13th.

All eyes are on Belfast North as DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds battles to retain the seat he has held for the last 18 years. The DUP's Westminster leader is facing a serious challenge from the current Sinn Féin Belfast mayor, John Finucane.

In 2017 Finucane, a new generation of Sinn Féin politician, added more than 5,000 votes to Sinn Féin's previous total, and was just 2,081 short of Dodds.

The heat is on, and the DUP knows it, particularly as the SDLP and Green Party have decided to try to maximise the support for Remainer candidates by not standing in the constituency, where the only other person on the ballot paper is the Alliance Party's Nuala McAllister.

The UUP has not stood for Westminster in Belfast North since it's ill-fated link up with the Tories in 2010, so Nigel Dodds needs to ensure he gets as many unionists and loyalists out to vote for him in a constituency where changing demographics mean it is no longer a safe unionist seat.

The UUP rejects the idea that threats against its staff from loyalists demanding the party not challenge Dodds in Belfast North is the reason it ultimately decided not to stand there.

In this two horse race, while Dodds and Finucane are both lawyers who have held Belfast's mayoral role, the contrast between them couldn't be starker.

Dodds (61) lives in Banbridge, Co Down. He is pro-life, anti same-sex marriage, a veteran Westminster politician, a committed unionist, and a Brexiteer who does not want to focus during the campaign on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, which he believes is damaging to the integrity of the UK.

Finucane (39) is from and lives in Belfast North. He is pro-choice and pro-same sex marriage, a relative political newcomer, an Irish republican who will abstain from voting in the House of Commons, and a Remainer who wants to focus heavily on the damage he believes Brexit will cause Ireland and the DUP's role in that.

Dodds says he should be returned to Westminster because he has "a track record of strong delivery for everybody".

He wants to focus on health, education, housing, infrastructure and restoring Stormont – which collapsed in January 2017 when Sinn Féin and the DUP fell out spectacularly over the latter's handling of the botched Renewable Heat Incentive green energy scheme and around respect, or lack thereof, for the Irish identity in Northern Ireland.

Finucane says if elected he wants to tackle social and economic deprivation, housing inequality and the mental health crises he believes has been neglected in Belfast North.

He says the election is about Brexit (NI voted 55.7 to remain in 2016) and the future, and that Dodds has "misrepresented" the constituency, which narrowly voted in the EU referendum to remain.

Finucane, along with his family, has been campaigning for years for a full, independent public inquiry into the murder of his father Pat, a human rights lawyer, who was shot dead in front of him at home in north Belfast in 1989 by loyalists.

In 2012 the then prime minister David Cameron apologised to the Finucane family and acknowledged there had been "shocking levels of collusion" in what remains one of the most controversial killings of the conflict in Northern Ireland, a period of history often inadequately referred to as 'The Troubles'.

Abusive banners targeting John Finucane's candidacy, which follow on from death threats he received from loyalists when he was announced as Belfast Lord Mayor, have added to the toxicity of the already fractious Westminster campaign.