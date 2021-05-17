Boris Johnson’s new ethics adviser faces no-confidence vote over university role

The government’s new ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, is facing a vote of no confidence in his role as chairman of the governing council at King’s College London.

Academics at the university have put forward a vote demanding Geidt’s “immediate resignation”, after openDemocracy revealed that he had a paid position working at the arms company BAE Systems.

The company was accused in Parliament of acting “unethically” to sell weapons to “any murderous, brutal dictatorship, and use corruption to secure those sales”.

Members of the University and Colleges Union at King’s College will vote on the motion against Geidt on Wednesday.

An email sent by the union to members said: “Lord Geidt is not fit to serve as the chair of the council... due to his work for BAE and BAE’s role as an arms supplier to the Saudi autocracy, and implication in alleged war crimes and human rights abuses in Yemen.”

It added that King’s College has committed to eradicating racism, which “includes stopping all collaboration with dictatorial and oppressive regimes around the world, such as Saudi Arabia”.

Lord Geidt has been chair of the council at King's College London since 2016, which is an unpaid role. He was appointed as Boris Johnson’s new ethics adviser last month and has been tasked with clearing up the scandal surrounding the Downing Street refurb.

But he has faced fierce criticism over his work for BAE Systems, which he was grilled about by the Public Accounts Committee in parliament last week. He has now stepped down from the role, but said he is “proud” to have worked for the arms company.

Grilling by MPs

Questioning Geidt on Thursday, Labour’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell asked: “Do you find it ironic at all that you’ve been brought in to advise on propriety and ethics in government, when you’ve held a paid post with BAE Systems?

“This is a company which has plumbed the depths of unethical behaviour. It’s been convicted of defrauding the government in the US and paid [a] $500m fine in a plea bargain. It’s been investigated by the Serious Fraud Office for use of corruption to sell arms… Last year the company was accused of war crimes. It’s supplied arms used by the Saudi regime to bomb civilians – and that was schools and hospitals – tens of thousands killed.”

McDonnell added: “How can anyone have confidence in you enforcing ethical behaviour when you’ve been associated with an unethical arms dealer that’s willing to sell any murderous, brutal dictatorship and use corruption to secure those sales?”